ETV Bharat / state

Odisha To Reduce Sentences Of Over 400 Convicts By 60 Days

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services of Odisha has decided to give premature remission to over 400 convicts lodged in Odisha jails.

Odisha To Reduce Sentences Of Over 400 Convicts By 60 Days
File photo of Special Jail in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Cuttack: On the occasion of Prison Foundation Day on Tuesday, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services of Odisha has decided to give premature remission to over 400 convicts lodged in Odisha jails.

Prisons DGP Arun Kumar Ray, IPS informed that the conduct of the convicts, including some lifers, was monitored for the past year and it was decided to reduce their sentences by 60 days.

A source in the office of the IG (Prison) informed that as per the Odisha Jail Manual Rules, the Prisons DGP is authorised to reduce the sentences of convicts with good behaviour and conduct by 60 days and exercising this power the current Prisons DGP has reduced the sentences of the convicts lodged in 87 prisons of the state.

He said this power of the Prisons DGP was not exercised for the last several years in the state. Convicts awarded jail terms ranging from one year to 20 years, including some lifers, were monitored. Among the convicts getting the remission include some, who were found guilty of committing serious offences such as murder, dacoity and sexual assaults, the source said.

"The primary purpose of remittance of sentence is for reformation of offenders and their rehabilitation and integration into the society", the Prisons DGP said adding that these aspects are closely interlinked to the conduct and behaviour of the convicts while they are lodged in prison.

Cuttack: On the occasion of Prison Foundation Day on Tuesday, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services of Odisha has decided to give premature remission to over 400 convicts lodged in Odisha jails.

Prisons DGP Arun Kumar Ray, IPS informed that the conduct of the convicts, including some lifers, was monitored for the past year and it was decided to reduce their sentences by 60 days.

A source in the office of the IG (Prison) informed that as per the Odisha Jail Manual Rules, the Prisons DGP is authorised to reduce the sentences of convicts with good behaviour and conduct by 60 days and exercising this power the current Prisons DGP has reduced the sentences of the convicts lodged in 87 prisons of the state.

He said this power of the Prisons DGP was not exercised for the last several years in the state. Convicts awarded jail terms ranging from one year to 20 years, including some lifers, were monitored. Among the convicts getting the remission include some, who were found guilty of committing serious offences such as murder, dacoity and sexual assaults, the source said.

"The primary purpose of remittance of sentence is for reformation of offenders and their rehabilitation and integration into the society", the Prisons DGP said adding that these aspects are closely interlinked to the conduct and behaviour of the convicts while they are lodged in prison.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONVICTS IN ODISHAODISHA JAIL MANUAL RULESPRISONS DGPODISHA JAILS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.