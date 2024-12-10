Odisha To Reduce Sentences Of Over 400 Convicts By 60 Days

Cuttack: On the occasion of Prison Foundation Day on Tuesday, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services of Odisha has decided to give premature remission to over 400 convicts lodged in Odisha jails.

Prisons DGP Arun Kumar Ray, IPS informed that the conduct of the convicts, including some lifers, was monitored for the past year and it was decided to reduce their sentences by 60 days.

A source in the office of the IG (Prison) informed that as per the Odisha Jail Manual Rules, the Prisons DGP is authorised to reduce the sentences of convicts with good behaviour and conduct by 60 days and exercising this power the current Prisons DGP has reduced the sentences of the convicts lodged in 87 prisons of the state.

He said this power of the Prisons DGP was not exercised for the last several years in the state. Convicts awarded jail terms ranging from one year to 20 years, including some lifers, were monitored. Among the convicts getting the remission include some, who were found guilty of committing serious offences such as murder, dacoity and sexual assaults, the source said.

"The primary purpose of remittance of sentence is for reformation of offenders and their rehabilitation and integration into the society", the Prisons DGP said adding that these aspects are closely interlinked to the conduct and behaviour of the convicts while they are lodged in prison.