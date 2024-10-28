Odisha To Establish Debalaya Project to Preserve and Protect Temples Across Districts

Bhubaneswar: In an important move, the Odisha government on Monday announced that it will launch ‘Debalaya’ project to safeguard and revitalize the state’s temples and monastic heritage. This comprehensive plan addresses long-standing maintenance, safety, and management issues in temples across Odisha, with a particular focus on the revered Puri Jagannath Temple. The Debalaya project also includes establishing Knowledge or Interpretation Centers, especially in Puri, to educate the public and promote Odisha’s spiritual heritage.

The Law Minister, on Monday provided details of the Debalaya project, which aims to resolve various issues that temples have faced over the years due to neglect. “The state government is introducing a new plan to ensure the protection and effective management of temples in Odisha,” the Minister said. “Our approach considers both immediate and long-term needs, allowing us to restore areas of Odisha’s monastic culture that have been overlooked.”

The Debalaya project takes a broader and more inclusive approach compared to previous schemes. While the ABADHA ( Augmentation of Basic Amenities & Development of Heritage and Architecture) Yojana was limited to basic repair work, Debalaya goes beyond to encompass a full spectrum of care for these cultural sites. The Minister laid stress that specific plans will be revealed soon, but the project will cover repairs, ongoing maintenance, and comprehensive management. Every aspect that contributes to the well-being and preservation of these historic temples is a priority, he added.

An important feature of the Debalaya initiative is the establishment of dry Mahaprasad distribution centers in each district. This effort will ensure that devotees and visitors have access to temple offerings, or Mahaprasad, without the need to travel to specific locations. The government has already taken steps to initiate the Mahaprasad centers, which will be situated in some district headquarters. By enhancing access to dry Mahaprasad, the administration aims to make temple offerings more readily available to the public and reinforce the cultural connection of the people to these sacred sites.

In addition to addressing maintenance and accessibility, the Debalaya project also focuses on the broader restoration of monastic traditions. By establishing Knowledge or Interpretation Centers, the government hopes to enhance awareness about Odisha’s deep spiritual heritage. “Our goal is to create an environment where Odisha’s temples and monastic traditions are not only protected but also understood and appreciated by the public,” the Minister said. The centers will serve as hubs for learning, preserving the knowledge of Odisha’s religious practices, and sharing the historical and cultural significance of temples with visitors.

The Mohan government’s efforts to prioritize temple preservation have been welcomed by devotees, temple workers, and intellectuals alike. As temples hold a central place in Odisha’s cultural identity, the move to protect these sites has resonated deeply with the people. The government’s commitment to revitalize temples has already received widespread appreciation, with many hailing the Debalaya project as a step forward in safeguarding Odisha’s heritage. "It is an important step as our temples will be protected. There have been schemes earlier too, but I believe, the Debalaya will be different for its unique features," said Anubhav Mohanty of Siripur in the Capital City.

Similarly, Deoranjan Mallick of Sambalpur said, the best part of the Debalaya scheme is to get dry mahaprasad in district headquarters which was inaccessible for people like me who stay far away from Puri

The Law Minister also explained that the government has laid out a comprehensive blueprint for the Debalaya project to ensure the initiative addresses all areas in need. “Our goal is to tackle every aspect, from physical repairs to creating systems that allow for regular upkeep. This will allow us to respect the legacy these temples represent while ensuring they remain vibrant places of worship and learning for future generations.”

The Minister confirmed that specific timelines and detailed action plans will be shared in due course, as the project’s phases roll out across the state.

In similar lines, ABADHA scheme was launched in the state to develop Puri as a world-class heritage city by the previous BJD government in 2017–18 and was to be implemented until 2024–25. The scheme's revised cost stood at ₹4,224.22 crore.