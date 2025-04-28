Odisha To Cancel Ration Cards Acquired By Foreign Nationals Illegally: Minister

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Government on Monday announced that ration cards illegally acquired by foreign nationals under Public Distribution System (PDS) will be cancelled.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra said several foreign nationals, including those from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, have been found to be in possession of ration cards in the state. He said the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has directed district collectors to identify foreigners in possession of ration cards.

Instructions have been issued to the collectors to identify such foreign nationals and delete their names from list of PDS beneficiaries, said Patra. He said scores of foreign nationals reside in the state and some including those from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar have obtained ration cards by illegal means. "We will identify such people and delete their names from the list of PDS beneficiaries," the minister said, adding the number of such people residing in the state has not been ascertained yet.

The Minister stated that the issue came to light after reports emerged indicating that foreign nationals, who had infiltrated the state, were utilizing political influence or other illegal means to acquire ration cards meant for Indian citizens. He said the process of distributing new ration cards has started in the state.

In the first phase, around six lakh new ration cards have been distributed. "New ration cards are being distributed in every block. at least 10 mega ration card distribution programmes will be held in the state," Patra said, adding a total of 6,72,278 people have applied for new ration cards.