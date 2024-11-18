ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Three Elephants Die Of Electrocution After Walking Into Electric Trap For Boars

Sambalpur: At least three elephants, including a calf, died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric wire of a trap laid out by poachers for wild boars, officials said.

The incident took place in the Rairakhol forest division of the district on Monday, they said.

Forest officials said that the carcasses of the elephants were found by villagers near Buramal forest in Naktideul around 5:30 am on Monday. Following this they alerted police, who rushed to the scene along with the forest officials.

According to the initial probe, poachers had laid a trap for wild boars but it is not clear how the electric wire entered the forest.