Odisha: Three Elephants Die Of Electrocution After Walking Into Electric Trap For Boars

The incident took place in the Rairakhol forest division of the district on Monday.

Three Elephants Die Of Electrocution After Walking Into Electric Trap For Boars In Odisha
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Sambalpur: At least three elephants, including a calf, died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric wire of a trap laid out by poachers for wild boars, officials said.

The incident took place in the Rairakhol forest division of the district on Monday, they said.

Forest officials said that the carcasses of the elephants were found by villagers near Buramal forest in Naktideul around 5:30 am on Monday. Following this they alerted police, who rushed to the scene along with the forest officials.

According to the initial probe, poachers had laid a trap for wild boars but it is not clear how the electric wire entered the forest.

“The electric trap was found and the carcasses were seized and sent for autopsy. However, only detailed investigation will determine the details and fix the accountability,” said a senior official.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Susant Nanda expressed serious concern over the incident. He accused forest staff of negligence and warned of strict actions against those responsible.

Currently, a panel comprising the Joint Task Force and Deputy Conservator of Forest is investigating the incident while the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) have also been directed to probe the matter.

