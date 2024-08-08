ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Steps up Vigil on Sea to Prevent Illegal Entry From Bangladesh

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

In response to unrest in Bangladesh, the Odisha government has intensified security along its 480-kilometre coastline to prevent illegal entry. The state has increased patrols, opened a control room, and deployed resources at strategic points to monitor and block potential intrusions by individuals, including criminals escaping turmoil.

Representative Image (ANI)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has stepped up vigil along its 480-kilometre coastline to prevent the influx of people from turmoil hitting Bangladesh, a senior police officer said. The state is located about 200 kilometres away from the Bangladesh coast.

People from Bangladesh used to (illegally) enter Odisha using small boats. According to information received through different channels, it is learnt that many criminal elements have come out of jails during the unrest in Bangladesh. Those elements may try to sneak into India, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar, said.

The priority is to check the entry of such people into India, he said. We have put our 18 marine police stations on high alert. The ADG coastal security has opened a control room and the state has deployed all employees, boats and other equipment at strategic locations, Kumar said.

The additional director general of police (coastal security) has been in touch with the Coast Guard and Navy, he said. Kumar said, Our borders should not be utilized for anti-India and anti-Bangladesh activities. We have been keeping a close watch on social media and other channels to get additional information.

The state government has asked the superintendents of police of all coastal districts to strengthen patrolling, especially during night hours, to prevent entry of illegal immigrants. Odisha's focus is now concentrated on the districts like Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak, another senior official said.

The police and security agencies have strengthened vigil on coastlines while the district administration has directed revenue inspectors and forest officials to keep a tab on the movement of people in villages near the coastline, a senior official at the Kendrapara district administration said.

In the wake of the situation in Bangladesh, Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has convened a meeting of all stakeholders on Thursday.

TAGGED:

ODISHA VIGIL ON BANGLADESH UNRESTBANGLADESH VIOLENCEBANGLADESH UNREST

