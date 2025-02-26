Odisha State Vaccine Store First In India To Get ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Vaccine Store (OSVS) has become the first in India to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

The certification was awarded to OSVS for proper storage of vaccines, maintaining a proper cold chain, low sickness rate, effective supply chain management of RI and Covid vaccines from SVS to RVS/DVS, maintaining computerized record of vaccines and logistics through online eVIN software. In addition to this, OSVS has been ensuring efficacy and quality of vaccines by recording temperature twice daily, ensuring zero wastage by following FIFO and EEFO guidelines, ensuring proper dry storage area with racking system, maintaining proper quality assurance and methodologies in various logistics and supply chain. The Store also updates status of cold chain equipment status in National Cold Chain Management Information System.

ISO 9001:2015 certification awarded to OSVS (ETV Bharat)

Cold chain management and vaccine transportation form the backbone of Odisha’s immunization programme, which operates through a network of 1,263 cold chain centres, including one state vaccine store, nine regional vaccine stores, and 32 district vaccine stores. The extensive system ensures that vaccines are stored at optimal temperatures and safely transported to beneficiaries across the state. A dedicated workforce manages the daily supply chain, ensuring efficient and secure vaccine distribution. Every year, the State Vaccine Store handles approximately 2.36 crore doses to meet the immunization needs of 9.4 lakh pregnant women, 7.9 lakh infants, and 28 lakh adolescents. The focus on safe storage and last-mile delivery has been instrumental in making Odisha a leader in immunization quality management. Further strengthening the state’s position in vaccine management, seven regional and 22 district vaccine stores in Odisha have also been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification.