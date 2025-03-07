Odisha STA Joint Commissioner In Vigilance Net

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Joint Commissioner of the State Transport Authority (STA) Pradeep Kumar Mohanty for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the Vigilance Department had conducted multiple raids in as many as nine places across the state in the last two days and unearthed more than two kilograms of gold jewellery, nearly Rs 18 lakhs in cash, three 4-wheelers, one 2-wheeler, 11 homestead plots, one farmhouse spread over 14 acres, four multi-storey houses and deposit of Rs 1 crore for a flat in Bhubaneswar.

The sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at Mohanty’s properties in Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts and detected a triple-storey building spread over 2,400 sq feet in Bhubaneswar, a five-storey building at Khurda, an under construction three-storey building at Puri and one building at his native place at Tangi in Khurda district. A farmhouse spread over an area of 14 acres in Nayagarh district was also found in the name of Mohanty. Apart from these buildings, the Vigilance sleuths also detected papers showing at least nine prime plots in the name of Mohanty. All these high-valued plots are located at different places in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Ranapur and Nayagarh.

Mohanty is also believed to own patches of agricultural lands in some of the locations. While cash worth over Rs 18 lakhs has been seized from him, the sleuths have also found 26 banned Rs 2,000 currency notes from his possession. Apart from these, bank deposits and household articles worth Rs 17 lakhs were found in his possession. Three gold biscuits of 100 gm each and gold ornaments of nearly 2 kg were also seized from his houses. Probe against Mohanty is still in progress and more assets are likely to be unearthed. Mohanty was promoted to the rank of MVI in 2000 and was posted in Mayurbhanj district, In 2022, he was promoted to the post of deputy commissioner. He had joined the Transport Department in 1990.