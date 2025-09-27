ETV Bharat / state

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

Married to a divyang, who is deaf and mute since birth, the responsibility of managing home and farms ultimately fell on her. A matriculate, Pushpanjali decided to take the reins of the farmlands five years ago when there was no one else to fend for her family. From arranging labour to supervising cultivation, Pushpanjali took charge of every work. In a year, she also proved her mettle by growing paddy - organic at that - and sold for good market price.

Surrounded by forests and located in an elephant corridor where herds routinely pass by in the evenings, the village has been solar fenced to protect farmlands and people from wild animal intrusion. Despite these challenges, Pushpanjali has emerged as an unlikely farm leader, who manages farming with as much dexterity as her home comprising husband, daughter and mother in law.

Sambalpur : For centuries, farming in rural India has been considered a man’s job. Ploughing fields, managing labourers, and making crucial decisions about crops have traditionally been forte of men, while women’s roles remained confined to the margins, being tagged helping hands. But in Hatipada village of Jujumura block, Sambalpur district, considered a Naxal hotbed till some time back, 35-year-old Pushpanjali Sahu is changing the narrative and the scene.

Today, she cultivates nine varieties of indigenous rice organically on two acres of land, including Kusumkali, Suna Hruday, Kalajeera, Lal Balsa, and Karpurbas. Instead of chemical inputs and fertilisers, she chose traditional organic preparations like bio-amrut, pot manure, Brahmastra, and Nimastra. “I was not told or advised about this, I chose organic way of farming because I did not want to feed pesticide-sprayed yield to my family. Then it became a moral responsibility to do the same for everything I grow because all people must eat healthy," says Pushpanjali acknowledging the role her mother in-law played. "She stood strong with me and took care of my husband and daughter when I was in the fields,” adds Pushpanjali.

The sales are encouraging. “For indigenous rice I earn higher price than commercial varieties - between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kilo, which is far higher than normal paddy. My produce has been showcased at district-level programmes in Sambalpur, Nuapada, and Koraput,” adds Pushpanjali who is not only sustaining her family but also conserving seeds and distributing them among local farmers to keep the heritage of indigenous rice alive.

Her mother-in-law, Kulen Sahu, says, “My daughter-in-law has taken responsibility for farming and that is helping us have food on our plate all year through. Very few women do farming, but she has become the backbone of our family.” Local farmers, too, feel not many can match up to Pushpanjali. “She has done alone what many men cannot. She has inspired us to go for organic methods and indigenous seeds,” says Saubhagini Dehuri, a neighbouring woman farmer.

Pushpanjali’s work has got government recognition. The district administration formally commended her work and the local sarpanch Banita Bhoi calls her “the pride of our panchayat.” But for Pushpanjali, accolades and awards are not things she looks forward to. Her focus is on expanding organic cultivation, conserving more seeds, and inspiring other women to get into the same mode.

Does being educated help her in farming? “Not necessarily. Farming doesn’t need big degrees. What it needs is willpower. You have to be brave, ready to take up challenges. Farming is not just for men, rather women too can prove to be successful farmers if they have the zeal to do well,” says Pushpanjali.