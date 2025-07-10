Odisha | Silver Items Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A car carrying silver worth over Rs one crore was intercepted by the excise department in Rengali area of Sambalpur district on Thursday, officials said. The silver, weighing around 110 kg, was being smuggled to Ranchi in Jharkhand, through a secret compartment in the car, they said.

According to officials, two people have been detained in connection with the seizure. According to officials, the silver was being smuggled in a specially designed secret chamber inside the vehicle. The metal was intercepted by the Excise Department team during a routine inspection for ganja smuggling.

The car was reportedly heading towards Ranchi when it was stopped and searched. A further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the illegally transported silver.

Officials suspect the involvement of an organized smuggling racket and are verifying whether the consignment had proper documentation. Sambalpur Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth informed, "Just as the Excise Department team regularly checks vehicles on the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda road and Sambalpur Redakhol road to prevent smuggling of marijuana, today too they were checking vehicles at the Yashiksha toll gate. However, a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle was suspected, so the Excise team checked the vehicle."

"During the investigation, 110 kg of silver was found in a secret chamber in the vehicle. When a document was asked for it, the two persons in the vehicle could not produce any paper copy," Seth said.

"As a result, the vehicle was impounded and all the silver was seized and taken to the Excise Department office. Later, after informing the Sambalpur District Magistrate Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, a team of Sambalpur City GST on the instructions of the District Magistrate went to the spot and is interrogating the detained persons," added Seth.