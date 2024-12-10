ETV Bharat / state

178 Prison Deaths In Odisha in Three Years: CM Mohan Majhi Responds In Assembly

In his response, Majhi detailed on the updated Odisha Prison Manual since September 29, 2020. "This new manual replaced the older version and has been introduced across all state prisons to improve management and streamline operations," he stated.

The overall prison capacity in Odisha is 23526, while the current prisoners population stands at 17185 (October 31, 2024). The prisoner deaths during the last five years:

These could have a negative impact on the mental health of the under trial prisoners and those serving their term post conviction, he further added.

The Chief Minister's response came in reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Bhaskar Madhei on prison management in the state. Madhei sought answers regarding the reasons for delays in revising the jail manual, guidelines on prisoner interactions with families, and specific rules regarding prison security, including the controversial use of glass rooms during family visits. Madhei referred to the alleged inhumane practice of glass-enclosed family visits for prisoners, the The presence of unauthorized cell phones inside prisons and the delay in implementing prison reforms .

Bhubaneswar: One hundred and seventy-eight deaths have occurred in Odisha prisons in the last three years, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi disclosed in a written reply during the ongoing Assembly session on Monday. All these deaths have been thoroughly investigated by the divisional magistrate, as per established protocols, he added.

The CM also mentioned the steps taken to improve the condition of prisoners and aid their reintegration into society after release. Among those are the education initiatives under which the examination centers have been set up in prisons to provide inmates with access to higher education through various central and state-level open universities.

The inmates are given vocational training, and those from below the poverty line receive financial assistance under the Support to Poor Prisoners scheme. Upon release, they are provided tools and resources to pursue self-employment and rejoin mainstream society.

Besides, various cultural and religious programs are organized inside the prisons to bring about a positive behavior and moral values among inmates. The programs include exhibitions which help the prisoners lead a normal life after release.

The updated guidelines under the Odisha Prison Manual allow inmates to meet their advisors, friends, and family members twice a week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, e-meeting facilities were also introduced to ensure continued interaction while maintaining safety protocols.

To enhance security measures in the prisons, CCTV cameras have been installed in 85 prisons across the state since 2008, including inside prisoners’ sleeping cells. However, facilities like Biju Patnaik Muktakash Ashram (Jamujhari) and Naribandi Niketan (Sambalpur) are yet to be equipped with such surveillance systems.

The Condition of Jails in State

According to reports accessed by ETV Bharat, there are 87 jails in the state where staff strength is only 30% of the required levels. As a result, a proposal has been put forward to merge some of these jails. Out of 1,856 warder positions, 466 are vacant. Similarly, 166 of the 266 chief head warder positions are unfilled. In most district and circle jails, which fall under the supervision of a superintendent, 16 out of 27 posts are vacant. This means that only 11 superintendents are currently on duty.

According to regulations, 25 jails with only 20 to 25 prisoners each should be merged with nearby jails. Most of these jails are staffed with only seven personnel each, making it an overwhelming challenge for any official to manage three shifts. Although plans are in place to merge these jails, no action has been taken yet. For example, Narsinghpur jail has 23 prisoners, Nilagiri has 24, Ranpur has 22, Pallahda has 12, and Hindol has 11 prisoners.

Regarding the health conditions of inmates, some jails have hospital facilities or doctors on staff, and state-of-the-art medical equipment has been installed in certain prisons. However, although 45 ambulances are required for the urgent treatment of prisoners, only 15 are currently available, with 10 more recently added to the fleet. Plans are underway to add 20 more ambulances, according to Jail DG Arun Roy.

All major jails have been provided with ambulances for urgent health emergencies and shifting of patients to district headquarters hospitals. During the current financial year, government approved 30 ambulances for major prisons over and above the 15 existing ambulances to cater to any health emergency.

On January 28, 2022, in response to a directive from the High Court, the state government had established a Jail Board, or Prison Board, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to manage the jails. The DG, along with the secretaries of the Home, Finance, and Law departments, as well as representatives from 10 other departments, are part of the board, which aims to improve jail infrastructure. The board convenes twice a year to review proposals and assess their implementation, the DG added.