As Odisha Rivers Dry Up, Can 9-River Interlinking Project Of State Government Mitigate The Crisis?

Bhubaneswar: Irrigation concerns have been hitting the state hard for the past few years owing to depleting water resources. The decreasing level of water in rivers is also threatening agriculture, fisheries and water transport besides drinking water needs. To deal with the impending crisis, the state government recently mooted a river interlinking project involving nine major rivers.

The rivers identified for the inter-linking are:

Budhabalanga (Kanshapal) – Subarnarekha Link

Kolab River – Telengiri River Dam Link

Nagarul – Bansadhara – Rusikulya Link

Mahanadi (Hirakud) – Brahmani (Tikiri) Link

Mahanadi (IB) – Brahmani (Kansbahal) Link

Rusikulya Flood Canal – Chilika Link

Bansadhara – Rusikulya (Nandini Nala) Link

Mahanadi (Godhaneswar, Manibhadra) – Rusikulya Link

Hirakud – Jira – Anga – Suktel – Titilagarh Link

Besides, the state government, with the aim to increase water levels and storage especially during dry seasons, has also mooted the Artificial Recharge to Underground Aquifer (ARUA) project, Community Rainwater Harvesting, Roof Water Harvesting for Groundwater Recharge, 72 Intra-River Reservoir Projects and Adibandh Scheme for Groundwater Conservation.

Six years back in 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had declared a Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment for Odisha’s water infrastructure over five years including Rs 40,000 crore for three river-linking projects. However, there has not been much progress on these projects. In 2022, former Union Minister of State for Water Resources, Bishweswar Tudu, while speaking in Parliament informed that the feasibility reports are completed for the river interlinking projects:

Mahanadi-Rusikulya-Godavari Link

Ganga-Damodar-Subarnarekha Link

Subarnarekha-Mahanadi Link

Once completed, these projects would prove a boon for irrigation purposes on lakhs of hectares across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Tudu informed this while answering a question by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi in the Lok Sabha. He stated that Odisha and Andhra Pradesh would benefit largely from the Mahanadi-Godavari interlinking. About 3.52 lakh hectares of land in Odisha and 0.91 lakh hectares of land in Andhra can benefit annually if the projects are executed. Similarly the Mahanadi-Rusikulya-Godavari interlinking, can irrigate upto 6.25 lakh hectares of land annually in both the states, of which 5.34 lakh hectares are in Odisha and 0.91 lakh hectares in Andhra. West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand can get the benefit from the Ganga-Damodar-Subarnarekha interlinking, by irrigating 12.30 lakh hectares of land annually, he further stated, also reiterating that the interlinking projects would also give a boost to hydropower generation.

Challenges Involved

According to retired engineer of the Water Resources Department Ramesh Tripathi, the river interlinking plan of the central government has faced bottlenecks owing to legal hassles and and technical complexities. “The Constitution gives the states complete control over water resources. It is a state subject. Unless Odisha agrees to having surplus water in its rivers and parts with it, no one has the right to divert it elsewhere,” Tripathi added.

Further he also informed t hat proper storage infrastructure should be the first priority before implementing the inter-linking projects. Unless measures are in place, the smaller river interlinking (Mahanadi-Rusikulya, through the Saliya Canal) could be beneficial, but the larger ones would face major issues of conservation of water.

Experts believe that existing water disputes with neighbouring states is a dampener for the Centre in executing its projects. Keeping rising population in mind, conservation and interlinking need to go hand in hand, they asserted.

Blame Game

Criticising the state government, Congress MLA Ashok Das said the state has failed to look after the benefit of its people. “As summers have already set in, people will start complaining about water shortage soon because rivers are drying up and industries use and misuse water. The government is only trying to appease them,” he added.

BJD MLA Ramakant Bhoi, defending the state’s efforts, said, to ensure water security for agriculture and groundwater recharge, it is imperative to have the rivers linked. "The government plan to interlink rivers at nine places is welcome provided it is executed properly. Rivers Devi and Biluakhai in Jagatsinghpur are running dry. After river interlinking, there will be water in all rivers," he asserted.

However, BJP MLA Saroj Padhi launched an attack on the previous BJD government stating that it has mismanaged water resources. "River interlinking will be helpful if properly executed. For agriculture, industry, and drinking water supply, these projects will have ample support by way of sharing water," he added.

It is pertinent, however, to mention that the central government's water linking project has also not taken off over concerns of environmental impact and water sharing between neighbouring states. The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) was studying two major river interlinking proposals involving Odisha: one being the Mahanadi (Baramulla) – Godavari (Dowaliswaram) (MG Link) and the other Subarnarekha – Mahanadi Link.