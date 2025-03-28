Odisha Researcher Speaks On Lightning Strikes, Cause And Ways To Stay Safe

Berhampur: Deaths caused by lightning strikes in Odisha and the country remain a cause of concern. The casualties can be prevented if measures are taken in vulnerable areas.

ETV correspondent Samir Acharya talked to Prof Manoranjan Mishra on the issue. Prof Mishra has been engaged in research on lightning deaths and their causes for the last several years. He said in the last 59 years, over one lakh people have died due to lightning strikes across the country. In Odisha, over 6,000 people lost their lives after being hit by lightning in the last 20 years. "On an average, 2,800 to 3,500 people in the country die due to lightning strikes every year while in Odisha, 287 casualties are recorded annually. In the USA, 20 people die due to lightning every year while 300 casualties are recorded in China and 80 in Europe," Prof Mishra said.

He said research on lightning strikes has shown that people are more likely to die if they are out in the open during lightning and thunderstorms. Prof Mishra said lightning and thunderstorms are caused when the temperature is high and the air is humid. Naturally the positive charge faces upwards and the negative charge downwards. Due to the presence of positive charge on the surface of the earth, the clouds of the sky descend. Lightning occurs when the temperature reaches about 30,000 degrees Celsuis. As a result, an electric current of 3 lakh volts strikes the earth's surface and it can be fatal for human beings.



Prof Mishra said forecast of thunderstorms is done by agencies like India Meteorological Department at the district level. Before monsoon, mainly from March to May, some areas of northern Odisha including Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Puri receive thunderstorms after 1 pm. The peak hours are from 2 pm to 3 pm. Hilly areas of Ganjam and Kalahandi district of south Odisha are vulnerable to lightning strikes. Farmers working at their fields and children are more vulnerable to lightning.

Apps for lightning prediction (ETV Bharat)

Farmers working in the fields before monsoon are often struck by lightning. During the season, sowing of paddy starts and the farms are filled with water. As water is a good conductor of electricity, lightning strikes often occur at farms, he said. Prof Mishra said various mobile apps such as Damini provide information on lightning strikes and farmers must use them. "If they refrain from working at their farmers during the days when lightning strikes are expected, then the casualties can be greatly reduced," he said.



Prof Mishra said in the last few years, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh have seen the highest number of lightning strikes and thunderstorms. The highest number of deaths in the state have been reported from Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Dhenkanal districts. While all lightning strikes are not fatal, if people move into concrete houses within 10 to 15 minutes of the first strike, then deaths can be prevented to a great extent, he said.

Map of India showing Odisha as the origin of lightning hotrod zone (ETV Bharat)

On school students' vulnerability to lightning strikes, Prof Mishra said the government must install steel or iron rods in all school buildings. While most school buildings are safe, a few old and dilapidated ones may pose a risk to students. The government must identify such buildings and take steps with the help of experts to prevent lightning strikes. Prof Mishra advised children to move to safer places once they see lightning in the sky. "Children returning home from school in buses are safe. However, if lightning and thunderstorms are seen in the sky while leaving the school, children are advised not to leave the premises for 30 minutes and wait for the sky to be clear," he said.



Prof Mishra said only 15 per cent of lightning reaches the earth's surface. The risk of electrocution is only 5 per cent while it is zero per cent if you stay indoors. However, if a lightning strikes a person riding a motorcycle, then there is a possibility of five hundred per cent death, he said.

Prof Mishra said so far there is no scientific data on the role of palm trees in preventing lightning strikes. But palm trees are often planted in high places near agricultural fields, especially in rural areas. Usually, during a thunderstorm, the electrons in the palm trees get reduced. He cited recent lightning strike deaths in Khaira where one of the victims was returning from a friend's house on a motorcycle. The deaths occurred in an area where thousands of palm trees exist. A palm tree needs 18 to 19 years to grow and one out of four gets burnt during lightning strikes. Palm tree plantation has even been tested in Bangladesh, but it has not been successful, he said.

A lightning detector installed at an automatic weather station (ETV Bharat)

Prof Mishra said lighting detection sensors have been installed at Keonjhar, Bolangir, Berhampur, Jaipur, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and Panikoili. However, the forecast information received by it is usually 7 minutes, 14 minutes and 21 minutes prior to a lightning strike. He said during lightning strikes, it is advisable not to venture outside, stay inside a concrete house, avoid contact with water, refrain from standing under tree and not lie on the ground. According to official data, 1,621 people have died in lightning strikes in the state in the last four years. This includes 178 deaths in 2021, 274 in 2020 and 357 in 2019. Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is given to the families of the deceased in the state.