Odisha: Ravenshaw University's Website Hacked, Security Measures Under Review

By Pradip Kumar Das

Cuttack: The official website of Ravenshaw University here in Odisha was briefly hacked late on Sunday night, officials said. The incident raised serious concerns and highlighted growing cyber vulnerabilities in educational institutions.

According to Registrar Kanhu Charan Mallick, the breach was promptly detected and resolved by the university’s technical team, with no reported damage to the server or loss of institutional data. “During the breach, the hacker tried to access the site and redirected the traffic to a foreign betting platform, rendering the homepage inaccessible,” he said. “The website is now fully restored, all data is secure, and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

However, the incident triggered confusion and concern among students and faculty members who visit the website for important academic and administrative information. It also functions as a vital hub, offering comprehensive details on admissions, academic programs, placements, faculty, and alumni affairs.