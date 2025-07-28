Odisha: Ravenshaw University's Website Hacked, Security Measures Under Review

By Pradip Kumar Das
Cuttack: The official website of Ravenshaw University here in Odisha was briefly hacked late on Sunday night, officials said. The incident raised serious concerns and highlighted growing cyber vulnerabilities in educational institutions.
According to Registrar Kanhu Charan Mallick, the breach was promptly detected and resolved by the university’s technical team, with no reported damage to the server or loss of institutional data. “During the breach, the hacker tried to access the site and redirected the traffic to a foreign betting platform, rendering the homepage inaccessible,” he said. “The website is now fully restored, all data is secure, and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.
However, the incident triggered confusion and concern among students and faculty members who visit the website for important academic and administrative information. It also functions as a vital hub, offering comprehensive details on admissions, academic programs, placements, faculty, and alumni affairs.
Mallick further stated that regular cybersecurity audits will be instituted to prevent such incidents in the future.
Meanwhile, the university administration is also planning to file a formal complaint with the cyber police to trace and prosecute the perpetrators.
This is not the first time the university’s digital infrastructure has come under attack. A similar hacking incident occurred two years ago, following which the administration invested over Rs. 2 crores in strengthening the system. Measures included upgrading the server, improving backend software, and addressing known security vulnerabilities.
Despite the prior efforts, the recurrence of the cyberattack has raised serious questions about the resilience of the university’s cybersecurity architecture.
Read More