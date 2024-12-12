Police Recover Dismembered Body Parts of Minor Girl In Odisha's Sundargarh District; Arrest Accused

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested a man accused of murdering a 17-year-old minor girl, dismembering her body, and dumping the parts at multiple locations in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

Himanshu Lal, Inspector General (North Zone), revealed details of the case during a press conference in Jharsuguda on Wednesday. The accused from Sundargarh district was out on bail after being jailed for allegedly raping the girl who was a native of the same district, but staying at Jharsuguda town in her aunt's house when the incident took place.

Police began investigating the case after a missing report was filed in Jharsuguda police station on December 7 this year by the girl’s family, said Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

“We identified the accused, Kunu Kisan, using CCTV footage and forensic experts. Kisan confessed to the crime during interrogation," the official said.

Police said the accused revealed chilling details about how he killed the girl by slitting her throat near NH-143 on the Rourkela-Deogarh road under Lathikata police station limits and then dismembered the body into six pieces and dumped them at various locations, including the Brahmani River, roadside ditches, and near vehicle toll gates.

“We engaged ODRAF team and forensic experts to fish out a headless torso from Brahmani river, two severed hands from the roadside near Hanumanbatika and the girl’s head was located near a toll plaza on NH,” Lal said.

Clothes and slippers belonging to the girl were also found. All recovered parts have been sent for postmortem, police said. Investigations suggest that the crime may have been a planned affair and could involve some other people. We are probing the motive behind the incident., police further stated.

Explaining the details of the crime, Lal said the CCTV footage from Jharsuguda Smart City surveillance system showed her traveling with two persons on a two-wheeler sometime before her death. However the identity of the two men couldn’t be ascertained from the footagr as they were wearing fully covered helmets. The other details cannot be revealed at this stage as it might affect the investigation, police said.

The accused has been booked under charges of rape, said Lal who described the murder as 'unprecedented' in its brutality. We are leaving no stone unturned to solve the case and arrest all involved.

"This is a heinous crime, and our teams are thoroughly investigating all angles. We have recovered evidence and are ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly," said Lal during the press briefing.