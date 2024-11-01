Diwali Firecracker Blast In Puri Leaves One Dead, Two Critical

PURI: Diwali celebrations took a tragic turn in Batagaon, near Puri, where a violent explosion occurred, leaving one person dead and two others critically injured. The incident happened on Thursday in broad daylight as a fire cracker exploded unexpectedly.

The victims, identified as Lipa Raut, Bula Raut, and Sanjay Jena, were engaged in making firecrackers when the accident took place at around 5.45 PM. Bula Raut succumbed to injuries after being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead. Lipa Raut and Sanjay Jena remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the same facility.

According to initial reports, the explosion happened while all the three were busy making firecrackers. Local residents immediately rushed the injured to Puri District Headquarter Hospital. However, given the severity of their injuries, they were transferred to Cuttack for advanced medical care.

Puri City DSP Prashant Sahu said, “We received information about three people injured due to a firecracker explosion. All three have been sent to Cuttack SCBMCH for critical care. Once they are stabilised, a detailed police investigation will follow, and appropriate legal action taken.”

While the people across Odisha celebrate Diwali, this tragic incident has left the Batgaon village in mourning. Meanwhile, a separate fire broke out in the Yajna Mandap of Jageswari temple in Bhingarpur, Khurda district, reducing the temple to ashes. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Fire brigade team outside the underground market complex in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

In yet another fire incident in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, sarees worth lakhs were gutted after a short-circuit induced fire spread at the underground market in unit one near Market Building late on Thursday night. According to fire personnel, it took them six hours to douse the fire and bring it under control. "We suspect short circuit as the reason behind the fire. Fortunately, the incident took place at 11 pm which is why no one was present in the market. However sarees and garments worth lakhs of rupees have been reduced to ashes," a fire team official stated.

Rescue operation on at Bhubaneswar market in Unit 1 (ETV Bharat)

Sources said, the underground market connects the Market Building to Unit 1 vegetable market. Developed by the municipal corporation, the shops in the market closed down by 8 pm owing to Diwali. Passersby noticed smoke billowing out of the underground complex and raised an alarm. Fire personnel reached the spot immediately and it took them close to six hours to douse the flames.