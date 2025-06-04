Odisha: Pregnant Woman Dies Due To 'Doctor's Negligence' At Daringbadi CHC, Body Carried On Shoulders For 8 KM

Kandhamal: Palpable tension prevailed at Daringbadi Community Health Centre (CHC) here after a pregnant woman died allegedly due to medical negligence at the hospital on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sunima, wife of Surendra Pradhan from Kajuri Paderi village under Siangbali panchayat of Odisha's Kandhamal district.

As per reports, Sunima complained of severe stomach pain at around 5 AM on Tuesday, following which Surendra rushed her to the CHC. At the hospital, Surendra alleged, the on-duty doctor administered two high-power injections and saline to minimise stomach ache. However, within moments, she passed away. Surendra also claimed that another injection was given even after her death and that the doctor pressed her stomach.

Sunima was six months pregnant, but the doctor was reportedly informed about her pregnancy only after all the procedures were over. On the other hand, her husband alleged that misdiagnosis and negligence by doctor led to her death.

"It was only after she died that the doctor sought to check her previous medical reports and came to know that she was pregnant. Nothing but doctor's negligence led to her death," alleged Surendra.

After her death, Sunima's relatives and a few villagers carried her body on their shoulders for almost 8 KM, as allegedly there was no ambulance or hearse vehicle available at the hospital. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Responding to the allegations of medical negligence, Dr Jakesh Samantray, in-charge medical officer of the Daringbadi CHC, told ETV Bharat that an inquiry has been initiated. "When the patient came to the CHC at around 6.45 AM, she complained of difficulty in breathing, back pain and stomach ache. She was brought to the hospital two hours after she developed the pain. When on-duty doctor Mohit Bathwala treated the patient, her oxygen saturation was critically low, precisely 68. Due to this, saline with oxygen was given at the hospital. After 20 minutes, her condition became very serious. Even two injections were administered at that time. After that, the doctor declared her dead at 7.30 AM."

On the cause of her death, Dr Samantray said during the emergency situation the doctor did not know that the woman was pregnant for the last 24 weeks. "When the woman was admitted for treatment, her husband did not tell the on-duty doctor that she was pregnant. Even though the patient was pregnant, there was no hope. However, the doctor who was there treated her. After her death, when her medical history was checked, it was found that she had a mental illness known as Schizophrenia. To find out the cause of death during treatment, the local Daringibadi police was informed by the medical team to conduct post mortem. The medical team also made arrangements for an ambulance to take the body for autopsy. But the family members were reluctant to perform the autopsy, and it could not be done due to delay in formalities and they (family) hurriedly took the body back to village," he added.

"From the preliminary investigation report, it seems CPR was done to revive the patient after her heartbeat dropped. Nothing was done to harm her," he clarified, adding that a thorough investigation will be carried out.

