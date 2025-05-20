ETV Bharat / state

Army Officer 'Torture': Odisha Police Revokes Suspension Order Of 4 Personnel

Odisha police revoked suspension of 4 personnel who faced disciplinary action in connection with alleged torture of army officer and “sexual assault” of his fiancée.

Published : May 20, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has revoked the suspension order of four out of five personnel, who faced disciplinary action in September last year in connection with the alleged torture of an army officer and “sexual assault” of his fiancée, an official notification said. The alleged incident had taken place on September 15, 2024, when the army officer and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station here to complain of road rage.

Bharatpur police station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra, however, will continue to remain suspended, the order issued by DGP Y B Khurania on Monday night said. The suspension orders of a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and a constable have been withdrawn, it stated. The Odisha government had earlier ordered a judicial inquiry and a crime branch investigation into the allegations.

The Judicial Commission, headed by retired Orissa High Court judge Justice Chittaranjan Dash, had submitted a 282-page probe report to the state's Home Department in March.

