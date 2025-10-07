Odisha Police Bust Interstate Gang Involved In Drug And Arms Smuggling In Bargarh; 15 Arrested
The police have seized live cartridges, bottles of cough syrups, mobile phones, four-wheelers, and cash from the accused
Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
Bargarh: Odisha Police busted an interstate gang involved in drug and arms smuggling and arrested 15 persons in Bargarh, officials said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation and sale of banned cough syrup and firearms, the police teams conducted raids at multiple locations across Bargarh and arrested the accused, Bargarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Prahalad Sahai Meena said.
The SP said that the accused are from various districts of Odisha, including Bargarh, Cuttack, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Kendrapara. Seven special teams were formed to nab the suspects. During the raid, police seized five pistols, 20 live cartridges, 1500 bottles of cough syrups, 16 mobile phones, five four-wheelers, and Rs 57,000 in cash from the accused.
"Based on credible inputs, our team conducted raids and arrested three members from Chhattisgarh. During the operation, we seized weapons from their possession," he said.
"Further interrogation revealed the involvement of other accused, and we are currently investigating the matter with the help of five teams to unravel the modus operandi of the gang," Meena said.
The accused have been identified as Bablu Behera of Balangir district, Prafulla Rana of Athabir, Tusar Ballabh Rautia, Hariprasad Seth, Bablu Satpathy of Bargarh, Ankush Bal, Shrikant Behera, Manish Agarwal, Pintu Sahu, Hardeep Singh Sidhu of Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Mohammad Ashraf, Syed Azim, Rashid Saha of Bhadrak-Jajpur, Sambit Parija of Jagatsinghpur, and Prithim Biswal of Kendrapara, he said.
