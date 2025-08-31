Odisha Police Bust Fake Website Duping Devotees In Jagannath Temple Name

Puri: Odisha Police claimed to have busted a fake website, which has been duping devotees in Puri by offering online puja services at Shree Jagannath Temple.
Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh said the fraudulent site was collecting money under false pretences by advertising special pujas priced at Rs 7,500, along with other rituals such as Abhishek Puja, Tulsi Daan, General Darshan, and special pujas for Lord Jagannath and his siblings.
“The website also claimed to arrange ‘sukhuli bhog’ offerings on behalf of devotees, luring them to book these services online with promises of direct puja and darshan of Lord Jagannath,” Singh said.
Following the disclosure, the cyber team has been alerted, and efforts will be made to block and investigate the website, he said.
The SP cautioned the devotees not to fall prey to fraudulent claims and always verify any service through official temple administration channels.
“Devotees should avoid fake websites promising darshan at Srimandir and only use authorised websites. Extra caution is advised, especially when booking hotels online. Strict action will be taken against those exploiting religious sentiments for financial gain,” Singh said.
Similar incident in Andhra’s Tirumala
In March, a similar incident took place in Andhra Pradesh after devotees fell prey to fraudsters posing as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and middlemen.
With up to one lakh daily visits, scammers exploited technology to deceive pilgrims by creating fake websites, impersonating officials and issuing counterfeit tickets. Scammers also gathered the contact details of devotees and falsely claimed to be TTD staff, offering VIP darshan tickets in exchange for money.
Later, the TTD issued an advisory appealing to devotees to book tickets for darshan, accommodation and services only through its official website or mobile app.
Read More