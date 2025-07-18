ETV Bharat / state

Odisha POCSO Court Convicts MP Youth For Making Minor Girl Nude Videos Viral

Cuttack: A special court dealing with cases related to the POCSO Act convicted a youth from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of five years for sharing nude photographs of a minor girl of Jagatsinghpur district, about 50 km from here, on social media four years ago. The ADJ-level court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Aman Rajak, who was arrested by the Odisha Crime Branch police in December 2021.

Inspector Avantirani Nayak of the cyber police station here, while investigating the case, ascertained that Aman of Narasinghpur district of MP befriended the minor girl of Jagatsinghpur district through social media in 2021, while both were taking online coaching classes for some entrance examination. Soon, they fell in love and started sharing IDs, passwords, photos, and videos of each other on Instagram.

Winning the trust of the girl, Aman requested her to send some of her nude photographs and videos and the girl obliged in good faith. But when Aman started harassing the girl by sharing her explicit pictures and videos on other social media platforms, the girl brought this to the attention of her parents, who then filed a complaint with the cyber police station of the Odisha police.