Odisha Class 12 Girl Student Ends Life After 'Misbehaviour By College Teacher', Principal Refutes Allegations

Kendrapara (Odisha): A minor girl student of Pattamundai in Kendrapara district, studying in Plus-II, reportedly died by suicide after she was allegedly subjected to misbehaviour and harassment by her college teacher during the ongoing Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) examinations.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that her daughter took her own life after the mental trauma caused by the accused teacher. While police have launched an investigation on the basis of the complaint, the college Principal refuted the allegations stating that nothing of that sort has happened.

What Happened On February 19

As per the mother’s complaint, on February 19, her daughter had gone to Pattamundai College to appear for her Plus-II Commerce exam. However, before entering the examination hall, she was allegedly taken to a common room by a male teacher who happened to be a member of the college's special squad. There, the male teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately under the pretext of frisking her. When the girl resisted, the accused teacher threatened her saying she would face punishment for malpractice if she reported the matter to anyone. The girl, unable to deal with the trauma, informed her mother about the incident. Her next exam was scheduled on February 25, but she allegedly ended her life on February 24 when no one was present at home.

The girl's mother on Saturday filed a complaint at the Pattamundai Rural police station, alleging that the teacher’s misconduct led to her daughter's death. She alleged in the complaint that instead of female staff, the girl students were allegedly frisked by men, which was against the guidelines of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), IIC Dheeraj Lenka said.

College Principal Refutes Allegations

Meanwhile, Pattamundai College Principal Dilip Kumar Bhuyan has vehemently refuted saying no such misbehaviour took place within the college. He said, "The death of our college student is tragic. However, no such complaint was filed by the student or her parents in this regard as yet and there is no report of any such incident happening inside the college campus."

"The girl appeared for her exams on February 19 but lost her life on the 24th. As per the records, four of our female teachers frisked the examinees. No male teacher was involved in the process. Police personnel examined the college CCTV footage but nothing unusual was found. The student was seen in the CCTV footage for three hours, attending the exam. The student only left the hall in between for around 90 minutes. We have also checked but there nothing suspicious was found in the CCTV. There is no truth in the allegations levelled by her family members," the Principal stated.

The Principal reiterated, "There was no evidence of any misconduct in CCTV footage. No such incident occurred inside the college campus." But we are fully cooperating with the police in the investigation, he said.

Case Registered

Meanwhile, on the basis of the FIR, police have registered a case under section 108 of BNS and section 8 of POCSO Act. IIC of Pattamundai Rural police station Dheeraj Lenka informed that further investigation into the matter is underway.

