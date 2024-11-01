Pipili Craft Village In Odisha Faces Neglect, Artisan Community Urges Action

Nimapara: The Pipili Craft Village, once envisioned as a hub to showcase the region’s renowned Chandua (appliqué) work, remains a dormant and neglected site almost 17 years after its construction. Initially designed with facilities like craft stalls, toilets, parks, restaurants, and rest areas for tourists, the project aimed to both support local artisans and boost tourism. However, despite an investment exceeding Rs 10 crore, the village remains largely unoccupied, and artisans await a change that has yet to materialize.

In response to persistent complaints from the applique artisan community, both the District Collector and the Tourism Secretary recently assured to develop a model project to revitalize the site. Yet, for artisans who have received only promises for years, there is scepticism about whether these latest assurances will translate into action.

Applique works of Pipili (ETV Bharat)

Artisans like Mohammad Sharif, a longtime Pipili resident and umbrella maker, speak of how the once-thriving Chandua business has dwindled since the bypass diverted tourist traffic. “In the past, we made a decent living selling handcrafted items to visitors,” says Sharif. “Now, with few tourists stopping in Pipili, our businesses are struggling. I used to employ up to 25 artisans, but now we barely sustain ourselves.”

Sharif plans to close his shop after this season, marking the end of a generations-old business. He points out that relocating artisans to shop spaces along the bypass would help restore their customer base and preserve Pipili’s traditional crafts.

Applique works of Pipili (ETV Bharat)

Pradeep Mohapatra, another Chandua trader, echoes this sentiment, frustrated by what he sees as empty promises from visiting officials. “The craft village near Pipili Toll Plaza was meant to serve as a tourist attraction and a hub for our craft,” he says. “But officials, from the district collector to ministers, only visit for formality. They make promises, yet nothing happens.”

The Chandua artisans’ plight is not a new story. Years of administrative delays and lack of investment in the craft village have left artisans feeling abandoned. Government support for the Chandua industry was announced long ago, with nearly Rs 23 crore allocated for development. However, artisans report that the funds have brought little benefit to them, and vital infrastructure remains unused.

Applique works of Pipili (ETV Bharat)

Santosh Mahapatra, another Chandua craftsman, blames administrative apathy. “The administration knows the problem, but nothing is implemented,” he says. “Ever since the bypass diverted traffic from Pipili, our sales have dropped, and our business is sinking. The government has poured crores into this village, but now it would take even more to restore it.”

The Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, and Tourism Commissioner-cum-Secretary Balwant Singh, acknowledged the site’s current disrepair, and have committed to developing the craft village as a model project that would support Pipili’s artisans. Yet, with tourism dwindling and a lack of actionable steps, artisans are left wondering if the village will ever serve its purpose or if Pipili’s once-famous Chandua craft will fade into history.