For 1st Time In History, Odisha's Paradip Port Records 50MMT Cargo Throughput In 4 Mths

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha): The Paradip Port of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has created an all-time record in cargo traffic today.

In a rare achievement, the port has clocked the fastest cargo throughout of 50.16 million metric tonnes, which is 5.16 percent more than last year, in the first quarter, as per the Public Relations Office of the port. The Union Ministry of Shipping and Paradip Port Authority (PPA) Chairman PL Haranadh have thanked all the employees of the port for this achievement.

Reporting 50.16 MMT of cargo handling in the first four months has been the fastest ever in the port's history. In the current fiscal, the coveted mark was achieved eight days in advance compared to last year and the port has clocked an incremental growth of 5.16 percent in comparison to corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Coal cargo which constitutes a major chunk of cargo volume has reached 23.11 MMT exhibiting a growth of 6.72 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Iron ore and pellets have reached 9 MMT, which has risen by 20.74 percent and container cargo by 85.07 percent over the same period.

PL Haranadh, Chairman, PPA has expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister of MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal for his leadership.