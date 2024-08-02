ETV Bharat / state

For 1st Time In History, Odisha's Paradip Port Records 50MMT Cargo Throughput In 4 Mths

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Paradip Port cargo throughput zoomed past 50 MMT mark in the first quarter, which is eight days in advance compared to last year and thereby recorded an incremental growth of 5.16 percent. PPA chairman has attributed the success to the team's planning and thanked Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his leadership.

Paradip Port in Odisha (ETV Bharat Photo)

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha): The Paradip Port of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has created an all-time record in cargo traffic today.

In a rare achievement, the port has clocked the fastest cargo throughout of 50.16 million metric tonnes, which is 5.16 percent more than last year, in the first quarter, as per the Public Relations Office of the port. The Union Ministry of Shipping and Paradip Port Authority (PPA) Chairman PL Haranadh have thanked all the employees of the port for this achievement.

Reporting 50.16 MMT of cargo handling in the first four months has been the fastest ever in the port's history. In the current fiscal, the coveted mark was achieved eight days in advance compared to last year and the port has clocked an incremental growth of 5.16 percent in comparison to corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Coal cargo which constitutes a major chunk of cargo volume has reached 23.11 MMT exhibiting a growth of 6.72 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Iron ore and pellets have reached 9 MMT, which has risen by 20.74 percent and container cargo by 85.07 percent over the same period.

PL Haranadh, Chairman, PPA has expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister of MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal for his leadership.

Commenting on the record achievement, Haranadh said, "Team PPA, with its utmost dedication and meticulous planning, has made the enhanced target look easy. The way, the team has been contributing, I am confident that PPA will surpass 150 MMT cargo throughput mark in the current fiscal.”

The Paradip Port is considered to be the first cargo port of Odisha and became operational as a non-major port on January 3, 1962. At that time, it was under the Odisha government and on June 1, 1965, the Central Government took over.

Due to the rise in cargo handling exports to foreign countries, the Centre gave it the status of 'major port' on April 18, 1966 and since then it is among the 13 major ports of the country.

