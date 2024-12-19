ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Mukti Campaign Offers a New Lease Of Life To Forgotten Prisoners

Bhubaneswar: Jabir Sattar spent five years in Sambalpur Mandal Jail, muted by mental illness and a family that chose to forget his existence. Arrested five years ago for selling cough syrup, Jabir’s mental health issues and inability to communicate clearly left him stranded. Despite being granted bail, no one came forward to secure his release. His family never visited him, and the address on his warrant proved invalid.

It took the efforts of Odisha’s prison staff and an NGO to finally make him sense freedom. Jabir’s story is one of many being rewritten under the state’s compassionate Mukti campaign, which has mandated to free 60 deserving prisoners in 60 days.

For Jabir, this was not just a release from jail but a second chance at life. His story is one of many that Operation Mukti seeks to address.

Recognizing the need for a more compassionate approach, the state prison department launched the Mukti campaign, on December 10. It focuses on prisoners who have served a major portion of their sentences, demonstrated good behavior, or are in the twilight years of their lives, unfit for the harsh realities of incarceration.

ADGP-cum-IG of Prisons & Correctional Services, Amitabh Thakur, the driving force behind this initiative, explains, “Operation Mukti is not just about releasing prisoners but giving them a chance to reform and reconnect with society. It is an attempt to balance justice with compassion.”

The campaign aims to:

1. Reintegrate reformed prisoners: Identify those who have shown good behavior and are unlikely to reoffend.

2. Provide justice to the marginalized: Assist undertrial prisoners who remain in jail due to lack of legal or financial resources.

3. Humanitarian release: Focus on elderly prisoners, those with severe health issues, and those in the final stages of their lives.

Since its launch, 30 prisoners have already been identified for release, with processes taking some time to ensure fair and just outcomes.

Releasing prisoners under Mukti involves a meticulous, multi-step process:

1. Behavioral Assessment: Prisoners must demonstrate significant improvement in behavior and speech, as observed by jail authorities.