Minor Boy Seeks Help From Kalahandi District Collector To Bail Him Out Of Penury

Kalahandi: Amidst a crowd of petitioners, a 13-year-old boy was waiting for his turn, patiently, albeit with restlessness writ large on his face. To everybody's surprise, Roshan Raj (name changed), the class 8 student, seemed to be the youngest complainant, waiting to be heard by the District Collector Sachin Pawar at the grievance redressal forum in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

The moment the Collector's eyes met Roshan's, he was asked to come forward and speak out the reason of his visit. In a heartfelt appeal, Roshan described his life: the isolation of growing up without parents, the constant struggle to survive, and his determination to continue studies in the school despite challenges.

No doubt, his presence brought an emotional silence to the room and in moments he became the heart of the gathering when he spoke about how he lost his mother when he was small. Shortly after, his father also passed. From that point on, his only support has been his elderly grandmother, who raised him on a small government allowance and basic ration supplies. They neither have the comforts of a proper home nor basic needs to survive. They live in a dilapidated shack, constantly under threat of being affected by rain and sun.

In the written appeal to the District Collector, Roshan jotted his daily hardships. “We barely survive on my grandmother’s small allowance and free rice given by the government which barely suffices our requirements. I try to continue my studies, but it’s hard to manage with so little,” he explained. “I heard about how you listen to everyone’s concerns, and I wanted to meet you. I don’t want much, sir—just the chance to study,” he pleaded.

The child had overheard his friends at school discussing the Collector’s upcoming visit to address community grievances. With the hope that his complaint would be addressed, Roshan made his way to Biswanathpur, leaving school without informing his teachers or classmates.

The District Collector listened attentively to Roshan’s plea. Moved by the young boy’s determination and sincerity, the Collector directed District Child Protection Officer Rajendra Mohapatra to look into the case. The administration, led by Block Officer Vidya Sash, promised him to visit his village and take stock of the situation.

Roshan said, “I heard that the Collector was coming to the block office. They said he listens to people’s problems, so I decided to go. When I told him my story, he asked why I was at the grievance cell when I should have been in school. When he heard me, he promised to help.”

Suresh Harijan, a villager from Keshpadar said, "Roshan had lost his mother since he was little, and after his father passed away, it’s his grandmother who has cared for him. But both of them struggle each day. They have no stable home and are struggling to survive.”

Roshan left the collector's cell with a lot of hope that he and his grandmother will get some relief with a stable home and support to continue his education. It remains to be seen, if his hopes turn a reality.