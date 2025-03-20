ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Minor Boy Nabbed With Rs 50 Lakh-Worth Brown Sugar In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid frequent change in tactics by drug mafia to evade the police, a 15-year-old boy was found in possession of 448 grams of brown sugar worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, after he was intercepted by police near Loyola School square under Nayapalli police station here on Wednesday.

As per police sources, the drug syndicate had sent the minor boy from Jaleswar (Balasore) to Bhubaneswar by train, with a brown sugar packet concealed in a school bag. As part of the drug delivery plan, the boy threw the bag on the roadside near the Loyola School square, and stood there for sometime, raising suspicion of police who had already received a tip-off. While searching the bag, police found 448 grams of brown sugar inside it. During verification of the boy's age, name and village, it was revealed that he was just 15 years old. Police also found Rs 100 note from his pocket. The Special Crime Unit apprehended the minor and took him into custody.

Addressing a presser, Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh confirmed about the contraband seizure and said, "We have launched manhunt to nab one SK Sohit, also from Balasore, who had accompanied the minor boy and was in constant touch with him. Since identity of the minor cannot be revealed, a confidential investigation is being carried out."

Exploitation of minors in drug trafficking will not be tolerated, warned the Commissioner. "Stringent action will be taken against those involving minors, students and innocents in drug cases. All this has to stop. I am issuing a stern warning. We will continue crackdown on drug trafficking networks to prevent victimisation of children. Moreover, those minors who are caught in these crimes will be sent to special reform centres." Singh said.

"An investigation is underway to find out more details in connection with the drug seizure. A larger network is operating this syndicate. Probe is on to ascertain if there are more minors being exploited or whether an inter-state racket is involved. Our investigation in handling the minor's case will proceed as per the juvenile justice laws," the police commissioner said.

