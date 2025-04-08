ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Matriculation Exam Results Likely In Mid-May

This year, around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the Class X board exams, which concluded in March 2025.

April 8, 2025

Cuttack: The results of the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, are expected to be declared in the second week of May.

BSE president Srikant Tarai announced on Tuesday that the evaluation process for the Class X (matriculation) examination is nearing completion.

"The checking of Class X exam papers began on March 19. Although the process was briefly halted for three days, we are working diligently to ensure results are published by mid-May," Tarai said. He assured that the Board is prioritising the academic interests of students, especially those seeking admission to higher education institutions.

"There is no cause for concern regarding the evaluation of answer sheets on the General Science paper. All decisions have been taken in line with the examination committee's recommendations," he added. A set of questions on the Science paper were misprinted.

Tarai also highlighted the successful implementation of watermark and QR code technology in this year’s examinations. “This step has significantly strengthened exam security and curbed the issue of question paper leaks," he noted. This year, around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the Class X board exams, which concluded last month. The evaluation of answer sheets began soon after and is being carried out at multiple centres across the state under strict supervision.

