ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Matric Exam 2025 Results Declared: Girls Outperform Boys, Gajapati District Records Highest Pass Percentage

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Thursday announced the results of the annual matriculation examination. While over 5.22 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, the pass percentage stood at 94.69%, falling below previous year's pass percentage (96.07%). The result was released in presence of state school and mass education minister and senior board officials. Along with the matriculation exam results, the State Open School Certificate Examination and the Madhyama Examination (for Sanskrit students) was also published today.

This year, girls have outperformed boys in the matric exams. While Gajapati district recorded the highest pass percentage, Koraput registered lowest pass rate. Meanwhile, 3273 schools have achieved 100 percent results.

As per official reports, at least 1813 students have secured the A-1 grade, while 12,232 students achieved A-2 grade. In the Grade-B category, 38,855 students have been listed under B-1 and 85,018 students have secured B-2 grade. On the other hand, 1,33,977 students passed with C grade. This year, 8,436 students were marked absent during the matric exams.

How To Check Results

The result will be available on the board website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 6 PM. Results can also be checked via SMS in areas lacking internet connection. Just type OR10 and roll number from mobile phone and send it to 5676750 to get the results.