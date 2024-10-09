ETV Bharat / state

First Bali Yatra In London To Celebrate Odisha Heritage

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, the historic Bali Yatra of Odisha will be celebrated in London under the aegis of Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK) in support with the Odisha government. The event scheduled for November 30 aims at promoting Odisha’s culture and heritage on an international platform.

Partha Sarathi Panda, Director of OSUK, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Tuesday to discuss the details of event. "Both have expressed their commitment to supporting this unique celebration. This year, we are organizing two major events in London, and Bali Yatra is one of them,” said Panda.

“It is a proud moment for us, as it will bring together the immigrant Odia community in London to celebrate our culture,” he said. Dr. Vibhuti Bhushan Patnaik, another director of OSUK, stated that, “This is the first time that Bali Yatra will be held outside Odisha, and we hope it will be a grand success. We invite everyone to join us in making this event memorable.”

Speaking on the broader impact of the event, Shweta Mohanty, a member of OSUK, said, “We will not only showcase Odisha’s rich heritage, including its temples, art, and beautiful seashore, but also explore opportunities to promote Odisha-UK trade relations. This event will help highlight the potential for investment in sectors like livestock and food processing.”