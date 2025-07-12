Odisha's Marada Village Cut Off As Mahanadi Swells, Stranded Tribal Families Allege Lack Of Govt Facilities

Boudh: Around thirty tribal families living in the remote Marada village of Odisha's Boudh district are now stranded due to flooding in Mahanadi River after release of excess water from Hirakud Dam. In spite of the challenging terrain and lack of connectivity, a team of ETV Bharat reached the village to speak with the affected families and bring their situation to light.

The village, situated in the core area of Mahanadi Wildlife Sanctuary under Harabhanga block's Kusang panchayat, is surrounded by forests on one side and floodwaters on the other. With wild animals sneaking into the village and locals sighting crocodiles in nearby streams due to the flood, situation has become dangerous for the villagers.

Harabhanga BDO, Kusang Sarpanch along with medical team reached Marada village trekking for 8KM (ETV Bharat)

For the last few days, the flood water from Mahanadi has been flowing about 10-ft high on the only road that connects Marada to nearby areas, leaving the village completely isolated from rest of the world. While mobile phone networks are mostly down, allegedly, basic services like healthcare, education and Anganwadi are a distant dream for the villagers.

The tribal families, who depend on the forest for their livelihood, have been restricted from collecting materials like wood, bamboo and leaves due to regulations imposed by sanctuary authorities. The recent floods have made life more difficult.

Following instructions of District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Panda, the Boudh district administration officials reached the affected area along with a medical team led by Harabhanga BDO. With no road access, the six-member team trekked eight KM through rugged forest hills of the endangered sanctuary and reached Marada village. There, the officials conducted health checkup and provided medicines to the villagers. This apart, Harabhanga BDO and Kusang Sarpanch provided temporary relief materials to the villagers.

However, the villagers alleged that they have been deprived of government scheme benefits for a long time. Even basic items like eggs meant for beneficiaries under nutrition schemes doesn't reach them, they alleged.

A resident of Marada village told ETV Bharat, "There are no proper roads here. The canal is clogged, and we have nowhere to go. Living in these conditions is extremely difficult. If the canal was repaired, it would at least make things a bit easier."

Another villager lamented, "Are we even considered humans? We have nothing. The government is not helping us at all. This forest is full of wild animals like elephants, bears and tigers. And now we cannot even go into the forest to gather any essentials."

Meanwhile, the administration has assured that efforts will be made to relocate people of Marada to a safer location in the coming days.

"Marada village is completely cut off due to the rising water level of the Mahanadi. The Udandi canal is overflowing, disrupting all communication. Receiving information, our medical team reached the village, conducted health check-ups and provided medicines and some dry food. A plan has been chalked out, and soon, we will relocate the villagers to a safer place," said Harabhanga BDO Sarat Sethi.

