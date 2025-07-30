Odisha Man Kills Wife, Mother-In-Law, Buries Bodies, Plants Saplings Over It

ETV Bharat / state

Baripada ASP said Debashish Patra confessed he killed his wife and mother-in-law over domestic dispute but it is suspected that others may be involved.

Police recovering bodies from pit (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST

Mayubhanj: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law by smashing their heads with stones and burying their bodies in the garden of his house in Odisha's Mayurbhaj district. Then in an attempt to conceal the crime, he had planted banana saplings over it.

The incident that occurred in Sarapankha Nuagaon under Kuliana police station in Mayurbhanj district on July 15 came to light a fortnight later. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem on Wednesday, police said.

Baripada Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Gochayat said the accused, Debashish Patra, had a dispute with his wife Sonali, resulting which, she went to live at her mother's house. On July 12, Sonali and her mother Sumita came to her husband's house and since then, they were untraceable. Sonali's sister registered a missing report at Kuliana police station.

A team from Kuliana police station arrived at Debashish's house on Tuesday. During interrogation, Debashish confessed to the crime. He told police on July 15, he had killed the duo in a fit of rage by smashing their heads with stones. He then dug a 10-foot-deep pit in a garden at the back of his house and buried the bodies there. To avoid drawing attention, he had planted banana saplings over it, police said.

After solving the case, police dug the spot and recovered the two bodies, which were then sent to Baripada PRM Medical College for post-mortem. Debashish was arrested and produced in the Baripada court.

The police suspect others may be involved in the crime since it is impossible for a single individual to murder two persons, dig a 10-foot-deep pit and bury the bodies.

When asked, Debashish told police that it was a pre-planned murder and he had dug the pit in advance.

ASP Gochayat said, "Debasish Patra's wife and mother-in-law were reported missing at Kuliana police station on July 25. After searching for them, they could not be found, so the relatives suspected that Debasish might have killed them. In this regard, we questioned Debasish, who confessed the crime. Later, police dug out the bodies using a JCB. Investigations are underway."

