Odisha Man Kills Wife, Mother-In-Law, Buries Bodies, Plants Saplings Over It

Mayubhanj: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law by smashing their heads with stones and burying their bodies in the garden of his house in Odisha's Mayurbhaj district. Then in an attempt to conceal the crime, he had planted banana saplings over it.

The incident that occurred in Sarapankha Nuagaon under Kuliana police station in Mayurbhanj district on July 15 came to light a fortnight later. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem on Wednesday, police said.

Baripada Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Gochayat said the accused, Debashish Patra, had a dispute with his wife Sonali, resulting which, she went to live at her mother's house. On July 12, Sonali and her mother Sumita came to her husband's house and since then, they were untraceable. Sonali's sister registered a missing report at Kuliana police station.

A team from Kuliana police station arrived at Debashish's house on Tuesday. During interrogation, Debashish confessed to the crime. He told police on July 15, he had killed the duo in a fit of rage by smashing their heads with stones. He then dug a 10-foot-deep pit in a garden at the back of his house and buried the bodies there. To avoid drawing attention, he had planted banana saplings over it, police said.