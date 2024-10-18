Hearse Driver Demands Money From Family For Service, Inquiry On

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a family in Bargarh district was allegedly forced to pay for a service that the state government provides free of cost. Under the Mahaprayan scheme, the government has invested crores of rupees to transport the bodies of patients who die in hospitals to their homes in hearses, with 24-hour availability and no cost to the families. However, the family of Purnchandra Sahu, from Badasahajbahal village in Gaisilet Block, of Bargarh district claimed that the driver of the hearse, demanded money to transport the body of their loved one.

Though such instances keep pouring in from various districts, the present case drew more attention as the driver of the hearse Hrushikesh Bhoi, also happens to be the celebrated lead actor who portrays Kansa in Bargarh’s famous Dhanu Yatra, a role that embodies the defeat of evil by righteousness. Bhoi allegedly demanded Rs 3000 from the bereaved Sahu family to carry their family member's body from the district headquarters hospital.

Kansa, The Villan?

The villagers alleged that Bhoi’s long-running portrayal of the villainous character has influenced his real-life actions. Although he initially denied the charges, Bhoi later admitted to his wrongdoing and refunded Rs 3,500 to the family online, stating that it would not happen again. Yet, in a twist, he also allegedly pressurised the grieving family to sign a handwritten note declaring that there were no objections and that the matter had been resolved amicably. "I did not demand, they paid and I accepted. But I have refunded the money," said he.

On the other hand, the complainant alleged, "When we brought home the body of my father, we were all grieving but the driver of the hearse kept blocking the road by parking the vehicle and demanding Rs 3000 for the service. Sahu was reluctant to pay as he was aware that the scheme is free of cost. "We had no option but to pay him the money so that we could carry on with the funeral rituals," he added.

District administration action

After the news spread, the district administration formed a special investigation team, which spoke to both sides and recorded the complainant’s statement on video. The team found the allegations to be credible, and a report has reportedly been submitted to the District Collector for further action. "This is an unfortunate incident. We have constituted a committee to probe the incident. We have met both the complainant and the driver of the hearse and sent the report to the collector. It is illegal to demand money for the Mahaprayan service," said Nirupama Sarangi, Bargarh CDMO.

The Mahaprayan scheme

The Mahaprayan scheme was launched by the Odisha government a day after a tribal man of Kalahandi had to carry his dead wife on his shoulders in the absence of ambulance service in 2016. The scheme envisages carrying the dead with dignity from hospitals free of cost. Launching the scheme, the then CM Naveen Patnaik had said that family members will be provided vehicles to carry the dead bodies of their relatives who die in hospitals to their homes free of cost. The scheme can be availed at all the district headquarters hospitals and medical colleges and hospitals in the State. However, ever since, the scheme was launched, it has drawn a lot of criticism from political parties for alleged failure to address the needs and money being demanded by drivers.