Odisha Law Minister Warns Action, Says No Politics Acceptable While Serving Lord Lingaraj

Bhubaneswar: Condemning the closure of the Lingaraj Temple rituals for two days, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan warned sevayats against politicising temple matters and termed such instances as 'unfortunate and unacceptable.' Discussing the matter at a high-level meeting convened at his residence on Wednesday, the Minister said strict action will be taken against the indiscipline within temple precincts.

The Lingaraj temple rituals had come to a grinding halt since Monday evening following conflicts between sevayat groups regarding their duties and rights to perform certain rituals.

The meeting was attended by the Debottar Commissioner, Khurda Collector, Secretary, Law Department, Local MLA, and other key stakeholders. All the participants agreed to form a single-member commission headed by a retired High Court judge which will function under the Temple Act and be tasked with submitting a detailed report within two months to resolve the dispute for all times to come.

The Law Minister warned that no amount of disruptions in temple rituals will be tolerated. “Those playing politics with the temple and the Lord must stop immediately. If such disruptions continue, the government will take strict action,” Harichandan said.

The controversy erupted on Makar Sankranti when the sevayats had disagreements over distribution of duties for the day's rituals. A group of Badu Nijog servitors reportedly did not allow the Brahman Nijog to do the "khira aauta" ritual for observation of 'Ghruta Kamala', claiming their rights to perform it. This led to arguments and the temple’s schedule was halted. As a result, the deity was made to stay on the Makar Mandap out of the sanctum sanctorum for two nights.

Despite two meetings organized by the temple administration, no resolution could be reached. Heated arguments ensued between the Brahman Nijog and Badu Nijog representatives. While the Brahmana Nijog accused the administration of failing to resolve the conflict, claiming that their rightful rituals to conduct the "khira aauta" were being overlooked, the Badu Niyog refuted the allegations, citing an 1863 document to justify that it is their prerogative.

“We demand immediate restoration of our traditional rights and rituals,” said a representative of the Brahman Nijog. On the other hand, Kamalakant Badu, a senior member of the Badu Nijog explained, “We have been performing these rituals for generations. It is the failure of the administration to resolve the matter for once and for all so that such disruptions do not recur in future."

The Law Minister has assured that henceforth the Trust Board will immediately address concerns and resume the halted rituals. “No one has the right to disrupt Lord Lingaraj’s service,” Harichandan stated.

Meanwhile the Debottar Department has decided to implement the commission’s recommendations to prevent future conflicts. “We are compiling detailed records of all rituals and duties. A transparent process will ensure that no sevayat’s rights are neglected,” said Rudranarayan Mohanty, the temple’s executive officer.

After the meeting concluded, Harichandan urged all sevayats to avoid such conflicts that affect the Lord’s service. "Personal disputes can be handled in other ways. The government respects the traditions of the temple, but we will not tolerate negligence or disruption of rituals,” he said.

Ritual disruption has been a regular affair in the shrine due to disagreements between the servitor families. Earlier in August 2023, the 'Paitalagi' ritual was held up due to misunderstandings between the sevayat groups. In October 2023, the deity's rituals could not be conducted as the servitors had conflict over a land dispute. Similarly in March 2021, the traditional events of Lord Lingaraj were stopped as the servitors fought with each other. In 2016, rituals were halted after two groups of servitors fought over 'Handibhanga niti'.