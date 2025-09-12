ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Lecturer Held For Parading Estranged Wife On Road Over Adultery Suspicion In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has arrested two persons, including a 43-year-old college lecturer, on charges of parading his 37-year-old estranged wife along with her male associate on a road suspecting them having an extramarital relationship, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Nimapada town on Tuesday night when the accused lecturer along with his friend barged into the residence of his estranged wife, who was living separately for the past few years, and allegedly assaulted her, police added.

The lecturer alleged that his wife was in a relationship with another man for which he assaulted her. However, both the wife and her male companion rejected the allegation, police said.