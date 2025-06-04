Odisha Lady ASI Held For Taking Bribe Of Rs 10,000 From Domestic Violence Accused

CUTTACK: Odisha Vigilance, the anti-corruption wing of the state police, on Wednesday arrested a lady police officer for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant to help him and his mother in a domestic violence case.

The accused, Babita Suna, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Mahila police station of Berhampur was the Investigating Officer (IO) of the domestic violence case and had been allegedly threatening to arrest the complainants if they fail to pay her Rs 10,000.

Left with no other option, the complainants reported the matter to Vigilance sleuths, who laid a trap. On the day, when the ASI was accepting the bribe from the complainants, a Vigilance team nabbed her and recovered the money from her possession.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at the ASI’s official residence in Berhampur and she was arrested and forwarded to the court, said a press release issued here by the Vigilance Directorate. The release further said investigation into the case and searches are on. In this connection, a case has been registered against the woman police officer at Berhampur Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and she has been arrested, the vigilance officer said.