Odisha Kicks Off Vigilance Awareness Week; Odisha CM Administers Integrity Pledge

Cuttack: In a spirited initiative that converges governance and community, the Government of Odisha launched the Vigilance Awareness Week, starting on Monday under the theme 'Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.' The main ceremony, held at Bhubaneswar, saw Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi taking the helm as he administered an integrity pledge to a wide spectrum of the state’s populace, including public servants and citizens from all walks of life.

This year's observance is a clarion call to the citizens to act as vigilant custodians of democracy, empowering them to curb corruption, which has long stood as a stumbling block against development.

The event was broadcast live, ensuring that the pledge resonated not justin the halls of governance, but in the homes of the common man, with lakhs from diverse groups such as Self-Help Groups, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and students echoing the commitment to integrity.

A significant highlight of the week is the integration of technology in fostering transparency, accountability and participation. The Electronics & IT Department of the state facilitated a state-wide video conferencing session that connected all Collectorates and block offices, enabling government functionaries across the state to participate in the pledge ceremony.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, gracing the occasion as the guest of honour, emphasised, “The fight against corruption begins with the promise of integrity at all levels of governance and penetrates every stratum of society, manifesting a collective resistance against corruption.”In a bid to foster a robust anti-corruption ethos, the state has also organised a series of engaging and educative activities targeting the youth of the state.

Schools and colleges across the state are engaged with debates, quizzes and creative contests like cartooning, sloganwriting, painting and poster making, focusing on themes of anti-corruption. These competitions culminate at the district level, with winners recognised in district-level functions, thus nurturing a proactive anti-corruption stance from the grassroots. Moreover, the week features public meetings in every district headquarters, which will see a confluence of students, academics, both serving and retired government officials and civil society members.