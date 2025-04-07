Love For The Leaves: Odisha’s Kendu Leaf Pluckers Cry Foul Over Broken Promises And Shrinking Support

Sambalpur: Every summer, under the relentless rays of the sun, thousands of women in Odisha trek through the forest, carefully picking and plucking kendu leaves, their only means of sustenance. But today, many of them, like Padmavati Kisan of Kuntara village, say they feel neglected by a system that once promised them dignity, support, and a future for their children.

Kendu leaf, a non-timber forest product, is used to wrap tobacco into bidis and are referred to as 'green gold'.

For lakhs of kendu leaf collectors across Odisha, the forest is not just a place to pluck leaves, it is their lifeline. But in recent years, with increased challenges, alleged neglect by the government in supporting them and absence of government assistance, the pluckers are being pushed to the edge and up in arms.

Padmavati, a kendu leaf plucker from Kuntara village in Kuchinda, recalls how they were given help for their daughters’ marriages and stipends for the children. "But now things have changed. Every benefit has stopped. Even the government assurance to increase staff salaries has not been fulfilled,” she says.

The kendu leaf economy comprises nearly 15 lakh people in Odisha, of which 8 lakh are card-holders. Around 18,000 signal workers and 20,000 bandhei (binding) workers also are an important part of the sector.

But following the imposition of 18% GST in 2017–18 and a steep fall in procurement, the sector’s revenues were slashed. In 2016, the state earned over Rs 426 crore from kendu leaf sales but by 2023, that figure had come down to just Rs 90 crore.

Activists working with the workers allege that the government has not fulfilled its promises. "While the previous government had announced to revive the Rs 50,000 marriage assistance scheme for kendu workers in February 2024, the plan seems to have remained in papers," they said.

Claiming that the government has been making false promises, Kavita Tirki from the Jemankira and Badarma ranges said, “The new government said it would allocate Rs 100 crore to support kendu leaf workers. But only Rs 50 crore has been released. We do so much of hard work, walk for hours under the sun to collect leaves. If our work isn’t valued, and we are being left behind, what is the point in doing the work at all.”

Bhupendra Prasad Naik, Deogarh division secretary, spoke about the larger impact and asserted that, “With over 80,000 kendu employees and more than 15 lakh collectors, any small decision is going to affect them. Look at the budget cuts and delays in support schemes, which have already started impacting the families.”

On the other hand, Sanjit Mohanty of the Odisha State Kendu Leaf Employees’ Association feels that the minimum wages for some sectors were revised in July, but many workers—including signal staff have not received a raise. “If GST collections from kendu leaves continue, that revenue should be returned to support the workers,” he said.

At a meeting in Sambalpur recently, kendu leaf representatives from 22 districts gathered to raise these concerns. Upset and irked with the state of affairs, they warned that unless promises are kept and adequate support is restored, they will resort to agitation.