Death Of 3 Job Aspirants During Physical Test In Odisha Raises Concerns Over Recruitment Process, CM Grants Rs 4 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: The death of three young aspirants while participating in a physical efficiency test for recruitment to the posts of Forester, Forest Guard, and Livestock Inspector in Odisha has raised concerns about the safety of candidates undergoing rigorous tests. The test was being conducted on Tuesday by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), when the two candidates died.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The deceased Byomakesh Nayak (28) from Ostapanga village Keonjhar, Prabin Kumar Panda (29) from Sundargarh and Gyana Ranjan Jena from Jagatsinghpur faced problems during the 25-kilometer run and collapsed.

For the post of Forest Guard and Forester as a part of the physical fitness test, Prabin from Rourkela had started the 25-kilometer run from Bhabanipur to Bargarh. After covering four kilometres from Bhabanipur Sports Complex, he felt uncomfortable and collapsed near Tasar Podia under Sadar Thana Kirei. Rushed to the Government Medical College, he was declared dead. "Prabin had undergone a medical check-up before the test and was found fit to participate," said Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sundargarh Rabinarayan Sahoo.

Similarly, Byomakesh, a brilliant student and an engineering graduate, was working as a clerk in the Keonjhar Sub-Collector’s office and had also qualified the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) exam. After completing the 25 km run, Byomakesh too felt exhausted and was taken to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital. He was later referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack, where he succumbed.

Another candidate Gyana Ranjan Jena too died while taking the physical efficiency test at Jagasinghpur.

Following the unfortunate incidents, the district administration directed the concerned officials to conduct the physical ability test early in the morning. Accordingly, the candidates were asked to reach the test venue by 4.30 AM on Wednesday, he added.

The Red Cross Society has announced a relief of Rs 30,000, while the remaining compensation will be provided by the state government.

When Was The Written Exam Conducted

The combined recruitment examination (CRE)-2023 was conducted for 2,712 posts of forester, forest guard and livestock inspector from April 24 to May 7, 2024 in which about 2.5 lakh students participated. But due to some problems with the question paper, the candidates had raised a hue and cry and the exam ran into a controversy. Despite that when the results of the written examination was declared, allegations were rife that some undeserving candidates had qualified. The commission had to then hold back the results of many candidates. It was only in February that the commission declared 8159 candidates as successful and called them for the physical efficiency test on March 3, which is being conducted across the state.

Speaking to a section of media, chairman of OSSSC Lalit Das said after a delay of months the physical test had to be conducted. Further delay would have rendered many candidates unfit as the age factor also matters. He also assured that a probe will be conducted into the incidents.

Odisha Forest Department service requirement (ETV Bharat)

Concerns Over Physical Test Timings

The deaths of the candidates during and after the test have raised concerns over the timing and intensity of the physical tests. Fitness coaches and various social organisations have questioned the timing of the test as Odisha has started recording high temperatures from the beginning of March.

Matrudatta Singh, a fitness trainer in Bhubaneswar said, it is always advisable to conduct physical tests in cooler months to reduce heat-related stress. "The distance can otherwise be shortened for such endurance tests which enables one for forest service recruitments. It is also important to ensure advanced medical screening before allowing candidates to participate," he stressed.

Incidents In The Past

Probably this is one of the many times when candidates have suffered health setback or death during the physical fitness tests for government recruitment tests. Similar tragedies have occurred in the past in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and other states as well.

In 2024, Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment test, 12 candidates died during a 10-km run. The climatic condition being extremely humid, doctors had attributed the deaths to exhaustion. Around 500,000 candidates had applied for 583 posts, increasing stress and competition.

In 2023, UP Police Recruitment, four candidates had collapsed and died during the physical endurance test. Soon after a review of the fitness standards was conducted for the future examinations.

Similarly in 2022, West Bengal Civic Police Selection test, two aspirants collapsed in heatstroke during a 5-km physical test which was conducted during peak summer.