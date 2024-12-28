ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Coastal Islands To Fly National Flag As Security Efforts Intensify

By Tapas Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: As a symbolic yet significant step towards strengthening coastal security, the National Flag will fly on Odisha’s coastal islands starting January 26. This initiative aims to instill a sense of national pride while deterring infiltrators along the 480 km-long coastline.

The hoisting of the National Flag on islands is a common feature in other parts of the country, though Odisha will be seeing this happening for the first time.

Drone image of small islands in coastal Odisha (Police sources)

Police DG YB Khurania spoke on the comprehensive measures being implemented to safeguard Odisha’s maritime borders. A drone survey of the coastline has already identified 62 islands requiring immediate attention. Police teams are currently visiting these locations to conduct detailed inspections, marking the first phase of a broader security overhaul.

“Flying the Tricolor on these islands is a symbolic effort to assert sovereignty and create a psychological deterrent against potential infiltrators,” said DG Khurania.

Challenges in Coastal Security

Odisha’s coastline, an international border adjoining Bangladesh, faces security challenges. Fishermen from neighboring countries often cross into Indian waters, while infiltrators exploit the porous coastal routes to enter Odisha. The region’s strategic importance and vulnerabilities necessitate robust and innovative security measures.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania (ETV Bharat)

Boosting Resources and Infrastructure

Recognizing the challenges, the Odisha government is focusing on enhancing the resources of its coastal police stations. Currently, 18 coastal police stations operate with just 15 boats. Efforts are underway to rent additional vessels for patrolling, while plans are being drawn to acquire fast interceptors and specialized boats for deep-sea and shallow-water operations.

“To guard the 480 km-long maritime border, including the 62 islands, advanced vessels are being procured, and modern drones deployed to monitor movements in real time,” Khurania added.

Surveillance drones are expected to cover a 10 km radius, providing critical intelligence on intruders or unusual activities even before patrol boats reach the scene. Plans are also in place to train maritime police personnel in navigation and technological operations to enhance efficiency.