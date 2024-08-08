ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Intensifies Sea Patrolling Amid Bangladesh Unrest, Coastal Dists On Alert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Odisha Police have stepped up patrolling along the coastline in view of the unrest in Bangladesh. The coastal districts including Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara have been put on alert.

Bhubaneswar: Amidst turmoil in Bangladesh, the Odisha government has intensified patrolling and issued a high alert across the coastal districts to check possible influx of immigrants from the neighbouring country.

Odisha Police DG Arun Sarangi said an alert has been issued to the coastal districts and police are keeping a close eye on Bangladeshi infiltrators.

According to Sarangi, patrolling has been strengthened in nine marine police stations of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. All incoming vessels are being monitored and the police are cautious so that no untoward incident is created in the state.

All marine police stations and coastal security guards have been asked to be vigilant and monitor movement on sea routes along the coasts of Odisha. The SPs of coastal districts have also been closely monitoring the present situation.

"There are six districts in our coastal areas of which, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara are situated close to Bangladesh. The nine marine police stations have been put on alert and an additional manpower has been deployed here," he said.

DG further said that following reports of vandalism at Jagannath temple and several Hindu temples in Bangladesh, an alert has been issued in Puri. Police have been asked to supervise security at the temple premises, he said.

