Odisha Intensifies Sea Patrolling Amid Bangladesh Unrest, Coastal Dists On Alert

Bhubaneswar: Amidst turmoil in Bangladesh, the Odisha government has intensified patrolling and issued a high alert across the coastal districts to check possible influx of immigrants from the neighbouring country.

Odisha Police DG Arun Sarangi said an alert has been issued to the coastal districts and police are keeping a close eye on Bangladeshi infiltrators.

According to Sarangi, patrolling has been strengthened in nine marine police stations of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. All incoming vessels are being monitored and the police are cautious so that no untoward incident is created in the state.

All marine police stations and coastal security guards have been asked to be vigilant and monitor movement on sea routes along the coasts of Odisha. The SPs of coastal districts have also been closely monitoring the present situation.