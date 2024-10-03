ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Home To 696 Leopards, Reveals First State-Sponsored Census

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has released its first-ever leopard census report which revealed that 696 leopards are currently present in the state.

This independent count was conducted by the state's Forest department. The report was released by the state's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia during an event to celebrate the State Wildlife Week here on Thursday.

According to the NTCA report, there were 568 leopards in Odisha in 2022. In 2018, the number of leopards was 760. "However, this time, the forest department has counted its own survey of wild animals," said PCCF Sushant Nanda.

Nanda said about 200 leopards were located in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and surrounding areas, which is the highest in the state.

The Satkosia landscape turned out to be another promising site for these animals, boasting the second-highest leopard population in the state at 150, Nanda said.

During the census carried out between November 2023 and March 2024 in 47 forest divisions, 70 to 80 wild leopards were found in the Hirakud, Redhakhol and Sambalpur areas in Sambalpur district, followed by 40 in the Sunabeda and Khariar forests in Nuapada district, he said.