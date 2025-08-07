ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Health Official Arrested For Sexually Harassing Doctor, Pharmacist

Cuttack: Public health manager Nisith Ranjan Sahu, was arrested and forwarded to court on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a

woman doctor and a woman pharmacist over several months at a government-run health centre here, informed IIC of Cuttack Sadar

police station Om Prakash Mohanty.



According to police, Sahu, who is married, allegedly made lewd remarks, physically harassed the women, and mentally tormented them despite repeated objections. The pharmacist further accused him of persistently proposing a romantic relationship and threatening them

with transfers, citing his influence with senior health officials.



“Sahu would unnecessarily make attempts to touch my body by standing close to me. He would always look for opportunities to come close to women employees and pass lewd comments, thereby harassing them physically and mentally,” the women health workers have stated in

their written complaints to the police.



The victims had earlier reported the matter to senior officials, including Additional Urban Primary Health Officer Satyabrata Mahapatra, but no action was taken. Left with no recourse, they filed an FIR at the Cuttack Sadar police station, Mohanty said. The Health Department and the Chief District Medical Officer are yet to respond to the incident. However, police said a case has been registered and probe is on into the allegations.