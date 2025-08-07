Essay Contest 2025

Odisha Health Official Arrested For Sexually Harassing Doctor, Pharmacist

The accused allegedly made lewd remarks, physically harassed the women, and mentally tormented them despite repeated objections.

Public health manager Nisith Ranjan Sahu, was arrested and forwarded to court on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing awoman doctor and a woman pharmacist over several months at a government-run health centre here, informed IIC of Cuttack Sadarpolice station Om Prakash Mohanty.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 9:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Cuttack: Public health manager Nisith Ranjan Sahu, was arrested and forwarded to court on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a
woman doctor and a woman pharmacist over several months at a government-run health centre here, informed IIC of Cuttack Sadar
police station Om Prakash Mohanty.

According to police, Sahu, who is married, allegedly made lewd remarks, physically harassed the women, and mentally tormented them despite repeated objections. The pharmacist further accused him of persistently proposing a romantic relationship and threatening them
with transfers, citing his influence with senior health officials.

“Sahu would unnecessarily make attempts to touch my body by standing close to me. He would always look for opportunities to come close to women employees and pass lewd comments, thereby harassing them physically and mentally,” the women health workers have stated in
their written complaints to the police.

The victims had earlier reported the matter to senior officials, including Additional Urban Primary Health Officer Satyabrata Mahapatra, but no action was taken. Left with no recourse, they filed an FIR at the Cuttack Sadar police station, Mohanty said. The Health Department and the Chief District Medical Officer are yet to respond to the incident. However, police said a case has been registered and probe is on into the allegations.

