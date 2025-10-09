Odisha HC Clears Confusion Over Holding Historic Balijatra On Both Grounds
In his affidavit, Cuttack Collector had requested Odisha High Court to allow holding Balijatra festival on some part of upper ground along with lower ground.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday cleared the confusion over holding the historic Balijatra festival on both the upper and lower grounds of the Mahanadi river bank near the Gadagadia ghat here and directed the district administration to decide on holding the grand festival as per feasibility of both grounds.
Earlier, in an affidavit, Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde had requested the High Court to permit the district administration to use some part of the Upper Balijatra Padia for organising the festival along with the lower ground, where an area of 60 acres has already been earmarked for the purpose.
This year, the state government has permitted the district administration to use the land of the Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project near the Lower Balijatra Padia for holding the festival in grand style.
Shinde, in his affidavit, has informed the High Court that various stakeholders like representatives of political parties, intelligentsia, business and corporate establishments have raised objections to the complete shifting of the stalls from Upper Balijatra Padia to Lower Balijatra Padia on the ground that the heritage, culture and historical significance of the festival are rooted in the Upper Padia, where the festival originally began about 500 years ago.
He also informed the High Court that a green dedicated corridor has been created for smooth plying of emergency vehicles and carcades of the dignitaries. "The district administration shall ensure that there will be no traffic congestion and movement of the visitors on the Ring Road, connecting both the grounds, will be convenient," the affidavit of the district collector stated.
