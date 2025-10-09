ETV Bharat / state

Odisha HC Clears Confusion Over Holding Historic Balijatra On Both Grounds

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday cleared the confusion over holding the historic Balijatra festival on both the upper and lower grounds of the Mahanadi river bank near the Gadagadia ghat here and directed the district administration to decide on holding the grand festival as per feasibility of both grounds.

Earlier, in an affidavit, Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde had requested the High Court to permit the district administration to use some part of the Upper Balijatra Padia for organising the festival along with the lower ground, where an area of 60 acres has already been earmarked for the purpose.

This year, the state government has permitted the district administration to use the land of the Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project near the Lower Balijatra Padia for holding the festival in grand style.