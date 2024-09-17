Odisha Governor Seeks Impartial Probe into 'Unnatural' Death of Engineering Student

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday urged the state government to ensure an impartial probe into the unnatural death of a student from Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Raj Bhawan issued a press release about the incident the after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged (through his X handle) Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to conduct probe on the suspicious death of the student.

The 19-year-old student had taken admission at an engineering college in the state three days before his death on September 13. He allegedly died after falling from the roof of the hostel building, according to the police.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Monday requested his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi to order a high-level inquiry into the incident. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Khandagiri police station.

Abhimanyu Das, the inspector-in-charge of the Khandagiri police station, had ruled out the ragging angle in the case, as the inmates of the hostel were all first-year students. The post-mortem examination report is awaited, police added.

As per the College authorities concerned, the police was investigating into the matter. “As soon as we found the boy laying on the floor, our medical team in the campus shifted him to the hospital immediately. At the same time, the matter was informed to the police as well as to the student's parents. A medical legal case was also made,” they said. The postmortem was made in front of the boy's parents and police at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. It seems to be a case of suicide. Police filed an unnatural death case and investigating the matter. (with PTI inputs)