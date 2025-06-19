Odisha Govt's 1st Anniversary Celebrations: PM Modi To Visit Bhubaneswar, Half-Day Holiday At St-Run Offices

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday declared that all government offices, revenue and executive magistrate courts located under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will function only in the first-half of June 20 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

On Wednesday, the government had declared a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for PM Modi's visit. Now, a half-day has been declared in all government-run institutes.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the state government's first-anniversary celebrations on Friday. He reviewed the preparations and instructed officials to be vigilant. Also, he ordered to complete all work by this evening.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 3.40 pm, hold a road show, participating at a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the way to Janata Maidan. He will reach Janata Maidan by 4.15 pm and after addressing the gathering here, leave for the airport at 5.35 pm.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, "The Prime Minister will be given a grand welcome when he reaches Bhubaneswar tomorrow. He will participate at the Triranga Yatra from the airport itself. It will be a grand road show and around 2 lakh workers will welcome the him. Special cultural programmes will be held at 28 places from the airport to Janata Maidan. PM Modi will address around 1.5 lakh people at Janata Maidan".

He said that apart from laying foundation stones and dedicating projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, the PM will distribute Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, ensuring health insurance facilities to people aged 70 and above, and meet Lakshapati Didis.

Meanwhile, an elaborate security arrangement has been made for PM Mod's road show and the programme at Janata Maidan.

Police Commissioner S Devdutta Singh said, "Security has been tightened in the capital for the Prime Minister’s visit. A total of 133 platoons of police force have been deployed along with more than 500 officers, 20 additional DCPs and DCP, IG and additional DG rank officers. The Central Armed Police Force and special agencies are responsible for security. Arrangements have been made for smooth traffic movement and crowd management along the stretch from the airport to Janata Maidan. Also, fire and rescue teams have been deployed. A traffic advisory has been issued in view of the road show and a ban has been imposed on flying drones".