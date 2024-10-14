Govt To Provide Free Mahaprasad For Devotees: Law Minister

Bhubaneswar: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced that devotees visiting the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha will soon receive free Mahaprasad as part of a new initiative the government plans to implement. The minister revealed that the plan will cost the state Rs 14 to Rs 15 crore annually, but the burden will not fall on the government. Instead, donations from the public and the devotees will help run the programme.

“We have sought the help and cooperation from devotees from all around the world for cooperation, and many have already come forward to support the cause. Once the initiative is launched, devotees can carry Mahaprasad with them for their families when they return home after darshan,” the Minister said on Sunday during a review meeting. "We are sure, a lot of people will come ahead to contribute to the cause," he asserted.

The government is also making special arrangements for pregnant women to ensure they face no difficulties during their visit to the temple. The administration will manage their safe return after the darshan. In addition, the Law Minister spoke about a new darshan process starting from the month of Margashirsha. “Devotees will walk straight down seven steps and exit through the Ghanta dwara (door), ensuring a smooth experience without any disruptions. So even when there is a rush, devotees can still have a good darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra," he stated.

Earlier in August, Harichandan had announced plans to offer free Mahaprasad to the nearly 80,000 to 1 lakh devotees who visit the temple daily. Discussions with donors were ongoing to provide free accommodation as well.

Furthermore, the government will increase the number of workers involved in the construction of the chariots for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra from nest year onwards. The temple administration also plans to introduce special programmes next year to honour these workers as a mark of respect for the work they do, the minister further informed.

Officials of district administration, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and other functionaries are working in tandem to make all the programmes associated with the Trinity successful. All things have also been set right for the Kartika month celebrations when thousands of 'Habishyalis" (women who observe Kartika month with strict rituals including consumption of just one meal a day) have registered to observe 30 days of rituals. "Their accommodation, food and darshan have all been streamlined. The Habishyalis will face no problem during the entire month," he added.