Odisha Govt Puts All Districts On Alert As Diarrhea Cases Surge And Cholera Confirmed In Some Samples

Bhubaneswar: As diarrhea and suspected cholera cases continue to spiral across several districts of Odisha, the state health department has now put all districts on alert, asking the authorities to take precautionary steps and intensify containment measures.

Efforts have been initiated to keep water sources clean by implementing steps for purification. Hospitals have also been instructed to remain prepared, said Odisha Health Secretary Aswathy S.

She further said, "As of 10 AM on Tuesday (June 17), 300 new cases were identified across five districts. The new cases have been categorised as moderate. No specific source of diarrhea transmission has been identified. Arrangements are being made to clean all the sources. Public announcements are being made in villages to raise awareness. Instructions have been given to continue this process for the next seven days."

Following a review meeting chaired by chief secretary in presence of health department officials and Collectors of all districts, Aswathy said, "There will be a state-wide review every day. The central team is monitoring the situation. Tomorrow, there will be a meeting with health department officials. It was seen that people were desperate to get discharged from the hospital, which caused re-admission after their health deteriorated again. Instructions have been given to keep patients under observation for at least 24 hours. Of the total tests conducted, 10 percent were found to be cholera. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Chief Secretary regarding the Jajpur diarrhea situation and the spread of diarrhea in various other places."

As per reports, diarrhea cases have exploded in at least five districts like Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Kendrapada and Bhadrak, trigerring panic across the state.

In Jajpur, the epicentre of the diarrhea outbreak, five persons have died of cholera, while over 260 people are undergoing treatment for severe diarrheal symptoms. Even as authorities have intensified containment measures, health officials expressed that the outbreak is no longer isolated and is now in the epidemic stage.

Official reports suggest that Centre's 14-member medical team investigating the situation has detected the presence of Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria that causes cholera, in multiple samples collected from Jajpur.

To contain the spread, local administrative officials in the affected districts have already imposed restrictions. In Jajpur, especially in the high-risk zones of Binjharpur, Vyasanagar, Dharmasala and Bari, orders have been issued to shut down all hotels, food stalls and meat shops for two weeks.

Meanwhile in Cuttack district, fresh cases of diarrhea were reported from Sundari village under Safa panchayat in Tangi-Choudwar block on Monday. At least 15 people from the area have shown acute symptoms of diarrheal disease, while several of them have been hospitalised at SCB Medical College in Cuttack and are under observation. The outbreak has prompted the Cuttack district administration to enhance surveillance and water-testing efforts in the peripheral regions.

Health authorities have appealed to the public to avoid consuming roadside food, and start drinking only purified or boiled water, and report symptoms such as vomiting, loose motion, and fever as early as possible to avail timely treatment.

As situation remains critical in Jajpur, district authorities in Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Kendrapada have been directed to intensify monitoring the water quality, deploy rapid response teams and prepare emergency ward beds at government health facilities. So far, no deaths have been reported outside Jajpur, but health officials have warned that early containment is essential to prevent fatalities elsewhere.

