Odisha Govt Orders Probe Into Unnatural Deaths Of Elephants

Odisha's Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia ordered a detailed inquiry regarding the unnatural deaths of about 60 wild elephants.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the unnatural deaths of about 60 wild elephants, Odisha's Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia ordered a detailed inquiry into it. Singkhuntia wrote to Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Satyabrat Sahu in this regard, a statement said on Sunday.

He ordered a division-wise thorough investigation into the deaths and directed that stringent action should be taken against those officials found responsible. He also sought a report on this within a month.

Describing the matter as very alarming, the minister said additional care is necessary to curb such deaths, according to the statement. He said the state government has been taking various steps to prevent the unnatural death of elephants.

"However, there is a need for more care and sincerity on the part of forest officials to ensure a safe environment with statutory protective measures for the safety of the elephants," he said. "Priority must be given on the matter and errant officers must not be let scot-free," he added.

