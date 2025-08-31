Odisha Govt Introduces Homestay Policy To Boost Tourism In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Odisha's Tourism Department has come up with a homestay policy for making tourists visiting Sambalpur aware of the region's art, culture, food and customs.

As per the policy, if any individual residing in a village surrounding a tourist destination arranges to host tourists in his/her house, the Tourism Department will give him/her financial incentive of up to 30 per cent.

It implies that if the individual builds a few rooms attached to his/her house to accommodate tourists, then the department will bear 30 per cent of the construction cost. Under the policy, an individual can build two to six rooms.

Sambalpur District Tourism Officer Ravindra Kumar Dalai said homestay policy has been successfully implemented in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and a few other states of the country. "Tourists who stay in the homes of locals will be able to relish local cuisine and experience the region's unique culture," he said.

A river ghat in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Some tourist destinations in the district have been selected in the first phase including the Guduguda waterfalls in Kuchinda sub-district and the historical site Bhim Sangham in Ghusuramal panchayat of Nakatideul block of Rairakhol. " We have selected some of the panchayats that are committed to these tourist destinations. Salevadi in Guduguda and Ghusuramal, Nakatideul and Shimilipal panchayats of Bhim Sangham have been selected in the first phase," said Dalai.

An initial meeting has already been held with the District Collector and the BDOs regarding the policy. The BDOs have been asked to determine the cost of implementing the policy in their respective blocks and give the names of the interested individuals to the government. Dalai said sarpanch of Ghushuramal panchayat, Rairakhol sub-division, Nakatideul block, welcomed the step.

He said the initiative will help boost tourism and provide jobs to locals. Sambalpur district has now emerged as a major tourism hub. The district has attractive tourist destinations such as Samalai Project, Hirakud Dam, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Sambalpur Zoo, Ghanteswari Peeth, Huma's Curved Temple, Guduguda Falls, Bhim Sangham, Khinda, the birthplace of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, Ushakothi Wildlife Sanctuary and others.

According to the data of the Tourism Department, in 2022, 4,97,340 domestic and 292 foreign tourists visited Sambalpur. Similarly, in 2023, 5,92,461 domestic and 812 foreign tourists visited the district. In 2024, 7,41,913 domestic and 1,077 foreign tourists visited Sambalpur.