Odisha Govt Engineer Held On Retirement Day For Amassing Assets, Disproportionate To Income

Odisha Vigilance Department conducted searches at seven locations of Odisha Rural Works Division Chief Engineer, Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, and recovered Rs 1 crore from his Bhubaneswar flat and about Rs 1.1 crore from his Angul residence along with valuable assets, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: An Odisha government engineer was arrested on the last day of his service on Saturday for allegedly amassing assets, disproportionate to his income, the state vigilance said.

He was apprehended a day after Rs 2.56 crore in cash was recovered and several immovable assets were detected during search operations on the premises linked to the engineer, an official said. "Vigilance sleuths arrested Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer, Plan Roads, RW (Rural Works) Department," he said.

Sarangi, who was scheduled to retire from 34 years of service in the state government as an engineer on May 31, was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the official said.

The engineer would be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul, he said. The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha Police raided seven places linked to Sarangi on Friday.

When a team of vigilance sleuths reached his residence, he had attempted to dispose of the bundles of Rs 500 notes by throwing them out of the window of his flat in Bhubaneswar, the official said.